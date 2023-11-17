German word of the day: Die Nervensäge
Are run-of-the-mill insults like "Trottel" (dork) and "Dummkopf" (dunce) not cutting it anymore? We've got you covered.
This German word brings back a lot of memories from my own childhood. Specifically, my older brother introducing me (fondly, but mostly not so fondly) to his friends as "die Nervensäge."
An inventive playground insult, “Nervensäge” is used to describe someone who is being a pest and nuisance, although the literal translation is much more interesting.
Nervensäge breaks down into “nerve saw” (Nerven=nerves, Säge=saw). Instead of getting on your nerves, someone is “sawing” at them. The word can be applied to any annoying or irritating person.
Whether aimed at siblings, co-workers or friends, it remains a relatively harmless, if not creative, insult.
Examples:
“Du bist ‘ne echte Nervensäge.”
“You're a pain in the neck.”
“Die Kleine kann wirklich eine Nervensäge sein.”
“The little girl can really be a pest.”
Comments
See Also
This German word brings back a lot of memories from my own childhood. Specifically, my older brother introducing me (fondly, but mostly not so fondly) to his friends as "die Nervensäge."
An inventive playground insult, “Nervensäge” is used to describe someone who is being a pest and nuisance, although the literal translation is much more interesting.
Nervensäge breaks down into “nerve saw” (Nerven=nerves, Säge=saw). Instead of getting on your nerves, someone is “sawing” at them. The word can be applied to any annoying or irritating person.
Whether aimed at siblings, co-workers or friends, it remains a relatively harmless, if not creative, insult.
Examples:
“Du bist ‘ne echte Nervensäge.”
“You're a pain in the neck.”
“Die Kleine kann wirklich eine Nervensäge sein.”
“The little girl can really be a pest.”
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.