German word of the day: Die Frostbeule

What does it mean?

In its literal translation, Frostbeule means 'frost bump' or 'frost boil', but it can also refer to frostbite.

However, in everyday speech, it is humorously used to refer to a person who is very sensitive to cold and is constantly freezing.

It is common to call someone a “Frostbeule” and especially to refer to yourself as being one.

A few other German compound words use temperatures as a way of describing someone. Yet unlike a creative compound word such as “Warmduscher” (or warm showerer), which can be used to point out that someone is weak because they need to crank up the temperatures when showering, “Frostbeule” is not intended as an insult.

There is no exact English translation of the word.

If you already find yourself dressing indoors in several layers before December, you may be a 'Frostbeule'. Photo: Depositphotos/ViktoriaZapata

Examples

"Du bist ja so eine Frostbeule!"

"You are such a Frostbeule. You get cold so easily!"

"Ist dir kalt?"

"Ja, du kennst mich doch. Ich bin eine Frostbeule."

Are you cold?

You know me. I am always cold.