Vienna Christmas markets: The dates and locations for 2023
Although there's no shortage of Christmas offerings in Austria, no one does Christmas quite like the Viennese. Here's a guide to some of the best Christmas markets in the capital - and when you can start enjoying them in 2023.
Christmas is its own season in Vienna, which you can see clearly in the number of Christmas markets that appear already in November - before winter gets into full swing.
There's also one for most tastes - whether you're looking for a dazzling spectacle of lights and the widest possible array of food, Glühwein, and holiday wares - or favour a more understated 'klein, aber fein' (small but nice) vibe.
Stephansdom | St. Stephen‘s Cathedral#stephansdom #wien #innenstadt #architektur #advent #christkindlmarkt #weihnachtsmarkt #weihnachten #licht #rosa #ststephens #xmas #christmas #market #rose #light #amazing #architecture #iphoneonly #picoftheday #instadaily #photo #photog… pic.twitter.com/PD1erqEdSR— Gerald Karner (@gerald_karner) December 13, 2017
Those looking for the top of the line the Austrian capital has to offer at Christmas can check out the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, or the Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace. The Weinachstdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz also fits this bill beautifully.
READ ALSO: When do Austria's famous Christmas markets open this year?
All three are huge and central, with the largest possible range of food and goods - both in variety and in price.
The Schönbrunn Palace market also hosts a number of live music performances, pairing the sounds of Christmas with glowing lights and steaming wine to give you the highest possible sensory stimulation.
Maria-Theresien Platz allows you to drink Glühwein and browse stalls under the watchful eye of the Empress's statue - and continues as a New Year's market even after Christmas, something that's not the case for most markets in Vienna.
Heute das #TwitterTürchen 17/24 vom Weihnachtsmarkt am Rathaus #Wien pic.twitter.com/GoLdCemrhq— Markus Wahl | @[email protected] (@longroad_de) December 17, 2018
For those looking for something a little more intimate and cosy, the Christmas Market at Stephansplatz harks back to a more traditional festive season, with the Stephansdom's Gothic architecture reflecting the soft hues of Christmas lights against a smaller collection of wooden stalls, selling more traditional products.
Similarly, the Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung focuses more on arts and crafts. Every day, you can even catch a demonstration of traditional handicrafts. Meanwhile, all handicrafts sold at the Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz are made locally.
READ ALSO: Nine festive foods and drinks no Austrian Christmas is complete without
Karlsplatz #Wien #Weihnachtsmarkt pic.twitter.com/qmEqOWyJGu— Andrew Zimmerman (@Zimmerman1n) December 4, 2019
Those looking for particularly authentically charming feeling can visit one of the oldest Christmas markets in Austria - the Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg, set amongst the narrow houses and cobblestone streets of the Spittelberg neighbourhood. The focus here is for smaller vendors to get to show off and sell their authentic wares.
For something time-limited and quite different, try out the Medieval Christmas Market hosted by Vienna's Military Museum at the end of November and beginning of December. The four-day market features everything from metalwork and wood carvings to hearty food and punch made fresh and directly onsite by the stall owners. You'll also find jugglers and fencing duals onsite to entertain crowds. Entrance is even free for those dressed up in medieval costumes.
IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas markets in Austria
Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz
Rathausplatz, 1010
November 10th - December 26th, 10:00 - 22:00 daily
(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 18:30)
READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian
Weihnachtsdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz
Maria-Theresien Platz
November 15th to December 31st
11:00 to 21:00 Sunday to Thursday, 11:00 to 22:00 Fridays and Saturdays until December 23rd.
11:00 to 16:00 Christmas Eve
11:00 to 19:00 December 25th to 30th
11:00 to 18:00 New Year's Eve
What a day 😘 #ChristmasMarket #Vienna #Weihnachtsmarkt #wien #schönbrunn pic.twitter.com/BmN8sWY8s6— Gerwin Borneman (@GerwinBorneman) November 23, 2019
Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace
Schloß Schönbrunn, 1130
November 18th to December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00
Christmas Eve - 10:00 - 16:00
Christmas Day - January 4th, 10:00 -18:00
READ ALSO: Eight unmissable Christmas experiences in Austria
Christmas Market at Stephansplatz
Stephansplatz, 1010
November 10th - December 26th, 11:00 - 21:00
Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung
Freyung, 1010
November 17th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00
Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz
Karlsplatz
November 24th - December 23rd
12:00 - 20:00 Daily
READ ALSO: 12 things you only get once you've celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria
Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg in Wien #wienliebe #wien #viennanow #visitaustria pic.twitter.com/fbDVim46AH— waja (@wa1ja) December 9, 2018
Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg
Spittelberggasse
November 16th - December 23rd
14:00 - 21:00 Mondays-Thursdays
14:00 - 21:30 Fridays
10:00 - 21:30 Saturdays
10:00 - 21:00 Sundays and public holidays
Mittelalterlicher Adventmarkt
Heeresgeschictliches Museum
November 30th - December 3rd
13:00 - 22:00 Thursday
9:00 - 22:00 Friday to Sunday
READ ALSO: Five Christmas songs to improve your German language skills
Comments
See Also
Christmas is its own season in Vienna, which you can see clearly in the number of Christmas markets that appear already in November - before winter gets into full swing.
There's also one for most tastes - whether you're looking for a dazzling spectacle of lights and the widest possible array of food, Glühwein, and holiday wares - or favour a more understated 'klein, aber fein' (small but nice) vibe.
Stephansdom | St. Stephen‘s Cathedral#stephansdom #wien #innenstadt #architektur #advent #christkindlmarkt #weihnachtsmarkt #weihnachten #licht #rosa #ststephens #xmas #christmas #market #rose #light #amazing #architecture #iphoneonly #picoftheday #instadaily #photo #photog… pic.twitter.com/PD1erqEdSR— Gerald Karner (@gerald_karner) December 13, 2017
Those looking for the top of the line the Austrian capital has to offer at Christmas can check out the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, or the Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace. The Weinachstdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz also fits this bill beautifully.
READ ALSO: When do Austria's famous Christmas markets open this year?
All three are huge and central, with the largest possible range of food and goods - both in variety and in price.
The Schönbrunn Palace market also hosts a number of live music performances, pairing the sounds of Christmas with glowing lights and steaming wine to give you the highest possible sensory stimulation.
Maria-Theresien Platz allows you to drink Glühwein and browse stalls under the watchful eye of the Empress's statue - and continues as a New Year's market even after Christmas, something that's not the case for most markets in Vienna.
Heute das #TwitterTürchen 17/24 vom Weihnachtsmarkt am Rathaus #Wien pic.twitter.com/GoLdCemrhq— Markus Wahl | @[email protected] (@longroad_de) December 17, 2018
For those looking for something a little more intimate and cosy, the Christmas Market at Stephansplatz harks back to a more traditional festive season, with the Stephansdom's Gothic architecture reflecting the soft hues of Christmas lights against a smaller collection of wooden stalls, selling more traditional products.
Similarly, the Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung focuses more on arts and crafts. Every day, you can even catch a demonstration of traditional handicrafts. Meanwhile, all handicrafts sold at the Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz are made locally.
READ ALSO: Nine festive foods and drinks no Austrian Christmas is complete without
Karlsplatz #Wien #Weihnachtsmarkt pic.twitter.com/qmEqOWyJGu— Andrew Zimmerman (@Zimmerman1n) December 4, 2019
Those looking for particularly authentically charming feeling can visit one of the oldest Christmas markets in Austria - the Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg, set amongst the narrow houses and cobblestone streets of the Spittelberg neighbourhood. The focus here is for smaller vendors to get to show off and sell their authentic wares.
For something time-limited and quite different, try out the Medieval Christmas Market hosted by Vienna's Military Museum at the end of November and beginning of December. The four-day market features everything from metalwork and wood carvings to hearty food and punch made fresh and directly onsite by the stall owners. You'll also find jugglers and fencing duals onsite to entertain crowds. Entrance is even free for those dressed up in medieval costumes.
IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas markets in Austria
Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz
Rathausplatz, 1010
November 10th - December 26th, 10:00 - 22:00 daily
(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 18:30)
READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian
Weihnachtsdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz
Maria-Theresien Platz
November 15th to December 31st
11:00 to 21:00 Sunday to Thursday, 11:00 to 22:00 Fridays and Saturdays until December 23rd.
11:00 to 16:00 Christmas Eve
11:00 to 19:00 December 25th to 30th
11:00 to 18:00 New Year's Eve
What a day 😘 #ChristmasMarket #Vienna #Weihnachtsmarkt #wien #schönbrunn pic.twitter.com/BmN8sWY8s6— Gerwin Borneman (@GerwinBorneman) November 23, 2019
Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace
Schloß Schönbrunn, 1130
November 18th to December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00
Christmas Eve - 10:00 - 16:00
Christmas Day - January 4th, 10:00 -18:00
READ ALSO: Eight unmissable Christmas experiences in Austria
Christmas Market at Stephansplatz
Stephansplatz, 1010
November 10th - December 26th, 11:00 - 21:00
Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung
Freyung, 1010
November 17th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00
Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz
Karlsplatz
November 24th - December 23rd
12:00 - 20:00 Daily
READ ALSO: 12 things you only get once you've celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria
Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg in Wien #wienliebe #wien #viennanow #visitaustria pic.twitter.com/fbDVim46AH— waja (@wa1ja) December 9, 2018
Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg
Spittelberggasse
November 16th - December 23rd
14:00 - 21:00 Mondays-Thursdays
14:00 - 21:30 Fridays
10:00 - 21:30 Saturdays
10:00 - 21:00 Sundays and public holidays
Mittelalterlicher Adventmarkt
Heeresgeschictliches Museum
November 30th - December 3rd
13:00 - 22:00 Thursday
9:00 - 22:00 Friday to Sunday
READ ALSO: Five Christmas songs to improve your German language skills
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.