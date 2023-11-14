Vienna Christmas markets: The dates and locations for 2023

Advertisement

Christmas is its own season in Vienna, which you can see clearly in the number of Christmas markets that appear already in November - before winter gets into full swing.

There's also one for most tastes - whether you're looking for a dazzling spectacle of lights and the widest possible array of food, Glühwein, and holiday wares - or favour a more understated 'klein, aber fein' (small but nice) vibe.

Those looking for the top of the line the Austrian capital has to offer at Christmas can check out the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, or the Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace. The Weinachstdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz also fits this bill beautifully.

READ ALSO: When do Austria's famous Christmas markets open this year?

All three are huge and central, with the largest possible range of food and goods - both in variety and in price.

The Schönbrunn Palace market also hosts a number of live music performances, pairing the sounds of Christmas with glowing lights and steaming wine to give you the highest possible sensory stimulation.

Maria-Theresien Platz allows you to drink Glühwein and browse stalls under the watchful eye of the Empress's statue - and continues as a New Year's market even after Christmas, something that's not the case for most markets in Vienna.

For those looking for something a little more intimate and cosy, the Christmas Market at Stephansplatz harks back to a more traditional festive season, with the Stephansdom's Gothic architecture reflecting the soft hues of Christmas lights against a smaller collection of wooden stalls, selling more traditional products.

Similarly, the Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung focuses more on arts and crafts. Every day, you can even catch a demonstration of traditional handicrafts. Meanwhile, all handicrafts sold at the Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz are made locally.

READ ALSO: Nine festive foods and drinks no Austrian Christmas is complete without

Those looking for particularly authentically charming feeling can visit one of the oldest Christmas markets in Austria - the Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg, set amongst the narrow houses and cobblestone streets of the Spittelberg neighbourhood. The focus here is for smaller vendors to get to show off and sell their authentic wares.

For something time-limited and quite different, try out the Medieval Christmas Market hosted by Vienna's Military Museum at the end of November and beginning of December. The four-day market features everything from metalwork and wood carvings to hearty food and punch made fresh and directly onsite by the stall owners. You'll also find jugglers and fencing duals onsite to entertain crowds. Entrance is even free for those dressed up in medieval costumes.

IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas markets in Austria

Advertisement

Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz

Rathausplatz, 1010

November 10th - December 26th, 10:00 - 22:00 daily

(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 18:30)

READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian

Weihnachtsdorf am Maria-Theresien Platz

Maria-Theresien Platz

November 15th to December 31st

11:00 to 21:00 Sunday to Thursday, 11:00 to 22:00 Fridays and Saturdays until December 23rd.

11:00 to 16:00 Christmas Eve

11:00 to 19:00 December 25th to 30th

11:00 to 18:00 New Year's Eve

Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace

Schloß Schönbrunn, 1130

November 18th to December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00

Christmas Eve - 10:00 - 16:00

Christmas Day - January 4th, 10:00 -18:00

READ ALSO: Eight unmissable Christmas experiences in Austria

Advertisement

Christmas Market at Stephansplatz

Stephansplatz, 1010

November 10th - December 26th, 11:00 - 21:00

Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung

Freyung, 1010

November 17th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00

Adventmarkt am Karlsplatz

Karlsplatz

November 24th - December 23rd

12:00 - 20:00 Daily

READ ALSO: 12 things you only get once you've celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg

Spittelberggasse

November 16th - December 23rd

14:00 - 21:00 Mondays-Thursdays

14:00 - 21:30 Fridays

10:00 - 21:30 Saturdays

10:00 - 21:00 Sundays and public holidays

Mittelalterlicher Adventmarkt

Heeresgeschictliches Museum

November 30th - December 3rd

13:00 - 22:00 Thursday

9:00 - 22:00 Friday to Sunday

READ ALSO: Five Christmas songs to improve your German language skills