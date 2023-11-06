When do Austria's famous Christmas markets open this year?

Advertisement

Vienna

The Viennese adore Christmas, and this is reflected in the sheer number of Christmas markets that begin appearing late November.

With so many markets taking place throughout the city, there's definitely one for almost every taste.

For those who like an over the top Yuletide extravaganza, the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, and the Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace fit the bill.

Both locations feature a spectacular backdrop, selling a huge range of food, treats and Christmas gifts. The Schönbrunn Palace market also hosts a number of live music performances, making things especially atmospheric.

For those looking for something a little more intimate and cosy, the Christmas Market at Stephansplatz harks back to a more traditional festive season, with the Gothic majesty of the Stephansdom as an amazing backdrop to a smaller collection of wooden stalls selling traditional products. Similarly, the Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung describes itself as 'klein, aber fein' (small but fine), with more of a focus on arts and crafts - there are even daily demonstrations of traditional handicrafts.

Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz

Rathausplatz, 1010

November 10th - December 26th, 10:00 - 22:00 daily

(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 18:30)

Christmas and New Year's Market at Schönbrunn Palace

Schloß Schönbrunn, 1130

November 18th to December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00

Christmas Eve - 10:00 - 16:00

Christmas Day - January 4th, 10:00 -18:00

Christmas Market at Stephansplatz

Stephansplatz, 1010

November 10th - December 26th, 11:00 - 21:00

Altwiener Christkindlmarkt on the Freyung

Freyung, 1010

November 17th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 21:00

Graz

Syria's capital, with a gorgeous mediaeval centre and surrounded by hills that get a charming white dusting in the winter, is a wonderful place to spend the holiday season. Accordingly, they have a number of Christmas markets that cater to the visitors who come to sample an Austrian Christmas.

Perhaps the biggest and best is the Christkindlmarkt at Hauptplatz, outside the Rathaus. This market has a little of everything, and is a particularly good place to sample a Grazer specialty - ‘Feuerzangenbowle’, a flaming blend of wine and rum.

Graz’s oldest Christmas Market, and the other standout, the Old Town Traditional Christmas Market, takes place outside the Franziskanerkirche. Kids love the nativity scene here that features real sheep, and there’s also a carousel. It’s probably one of the most photogenic markets in the whole of Austria.

Can't wait for the Graz Christmas Market to open!! pic.twitter.com/zDb1CEfa8M — Scottie C (@ScottieCoffic) November 12, 2016

Christkindlmarkt at Hauptplatz

Hauptplatz, 8010

November 18th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 22:00

(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 14:00)

Old Town Traditional Christmas Market

Franziskanerplatz, 8010

November 18th - December 23rd, 10:00 - 22:00

(Christmas Eve, 10:00 - 14:00)

Innsbruck

For a truly alpine Christmas, Innsbruck can’t be beat. With a soaring mountain backdrop, the city seems cradled, has a cosy, friendly feel. This warm atmosphere extends to their Christmas markets.

Innsbruck’s star attraction, in terms of Christmas Markets, is the Old Town Christmas Market, that takes places outside the iconic ‘Golden Roof’ on Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. After strolling through the rows of wonderful stalls in the heart of the quaint ‘altstadt’, be sure to try the local speciality, the Tirolese ‘Kiachln’, a sweet dough pastry.

For something truly different - and with an amazing view, take the cable car up to the Panorama Christmas Market at the Hungerburg. With a particular focus on great food, and a unique Christmas gifts, this is an experience not to be missed.

Old Town Christmas Market

Herzog-Friedrich-Straße 15, 6010

November 15th - December 23rd, 11:00 - 21:00

Panorama Christmas Market at the Hungerburg

Innsbruck, 6020

November 24th - January 6th, Monday - Friday 1300 - 1800, Weekends 12:00 - 19:00

(Christmas Eve, 12:00 - 15:00)

(New Year's Eve, 12:00 - 17:00)

Salzburg

Salzburg ain’t just all about ‘The Sound of Music’ - it also does a mean Christmas Market. The Baroque gem on the border understands the hold it has on visitors, and well-established markets welcome a number of visitors each year.

When we said ‘well-established’, we weren’t kidding. Salzburg’s Christkindlmarkt on Domplatz may have roots stretching back as far as the 15th century, and is considered by some as one of Europe’s best, with a wealth of traditional treats, gluhwein and handcrafted toys in the city’s foremost location.

If you’d like a more spectacular setting in which to sip your gluhwein, Salzburg’s Hohensalzburg also hosts their own Christmas Market. Advent at the Hohensalzburg features a beautiful path up the hill lit by star lanterns and a courtyard full of local artisans selling gifts, as well as Salburgerland specialities to sate your hunger.

Salzburg Christkindlmarkt

Domplatz, 5020

November 23rd - January 1st, Monday - Thursday 10:00 - 20:30, Friday 10:00 - 21:00, Saturdays 09:00 - 21:00, Sundays & Holidays 09:00 - 20:30

(Christmas Eve - 09:00 - 15:00)

(Christmas Day & Boxing Day - 11:00 - 18:00)

(December 27th - December 30th, 10:00 - 20:30)

(New Year's Eve -10:00 - 01:00)

(New Year's Day - 10:00 - 18:00)

Advent at the Hohensalzburg

Mönchsberg 34, 5020

December 1st - December 18th. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, 11:00 - 19:00