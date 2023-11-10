Where in Austria can people expect to live the longest?

Advertisement

According to Eurostat’s latest numbers, the average person in Austria could look forward to living for 81.3 years – just a little bit above the EU’s average of 80.1 years – when measurements were last taken in 2021.

In general, women can expect to live about 5.7 years longer than men – which helps pull the overall Austrian average up. In fact, men on average live to be over 80 in only two of Austria’s nine regions.

Alpine air does the body good

Those two regions are Tyrol and Vorarlberg – renowned for their fresh mountain air and landscapes that promote an outdoorsy lifestyle.

Men living there are predicted to live to 80.6 and 80.2 years of age, respectively.

According to the numbers, women similarly live the longest in Tirol and Vorarlberg – at 85 and 85.2 years, accordingly.

Salzburg though, saw pretty average performance in life expectancy for both men and women – with forecasts of 79.2 and 84.6 years. That varied little from Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Styria, or Upper Austria – where expected lifespans ranged from 78.4 to 79.3 years for men across those states and 83 to 84.2 years for women.

The bustling capital city of Vienna – even with its regular spot atop international Quality of Life rankings – has the lowest expected lifespan in the country. Men in the capital are forecast to live to be 77.7 years of age and women 82.4.

Alpine republic in middle of European pack

In the German-speaking DACH countries, Austria comes just ahead of Germany’s 80.8 years but well behind Switzerland’s 83.9 years.

France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Malta, and the Nordics all come ahead of Austria in life expectancy. Switzerland wins the country ranking, but the region with the highest life expectancy is the Spanish capital of Madrid – at 85.4 years.

Lower life expectancies tend to be found further east, with Bulgaria’s coast having average life expectancies of only around 70 years of age.

