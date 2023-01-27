How Austria plans to raise the retirement age for women

The statutory retirement age in Austria is currently 65 years for men and 60 for women - but this will change in the coming years.

Between 2024 and 2033, the state pension age for women will gradually rise to 65, in line with the retirement age already set for men.

This move is in alignment with other European countries like France, Germany and Italy where the state pension age is the same for both men and women.

The Austrian government this week revealed more details on how this change will happen.

When will the pension age rise to match men's?

As with everything regarding retirement and pensions, it's a complex process.

When someone retires, and how much they receive, depends on several factors such as their occupation and how many years they've paid into the system.

READ ALSO: Five things you need to know about the Austrian pension system

But here's a look at how the government will raise the statutory retirement age for women.

As of next year, the standard retirement age for women will be gradually increased - and by 2033 it will hit 65 years.

The exact timetable is set to be fixed as part of the social security amendment, and passed by the National Council next week, according to a Der Standard report.

Women born between January 1st and June 30th 1964 will generally only be able to access their pension at the age of 60.5. For those born in the second half of 1964, the standard retirement age will be 61.

This pattern will continue in further half-year steps up to the 1968 birth cohort. Women born after June 30th 1968 will - like their male colleagues - only be able to retire when they reach the age of 65, said Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) delegate Michael Hammer.

This does not affect the provisions on early retirement (the so-called Korridorpension). In this case, the gradual increase of the age limit already started in 2019. There is a transitional provision for partial retirement arrangements: agreements that are already effective or approved by the Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS) can be continued in the originally agreed form - irrespective of a possible earlier statutory retirement age. For new agreements in 2023, the granting of partial retirement is possible for up to six months after the standard retirement age has been reached.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Austria

The cut-off dates adopted by the Social Affairs Committee from the coalition government made up of the ÖVP, the Greens and the Social Democrats (SPÖ) on Wednesday will mean that some women will be able to start their retirement a little earlier than planned. In view of different possible interpretations, "clarifications in conformity with the constitution" had been made, said Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens).

What else has been decided?

An initiative motion (from the SPÖ) was unanimously sent to the plenary session with the aim of closing gaps in what's known as the Heimopferrente - or home victims' pension - identified by the Ombudsman Board. This pension is for people who were subjected to abuse in a care situation, such as a youth home, church or within a foster family.

In future, people who are permanently unable to work and who cannot receive social assistance because their partner's income is too high will also receive this pension - and on application also retroactively.

Until now, these people had to wait until the standard retirement age. Furthermore, the ruling of the Supreme Court (OGH) is to be taken into account, according to which an individually agreed or judicially awarded individual compensation payment does not prevent the receipt of a home victim's pension.