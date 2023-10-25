Everything that changes in Austria in November 2023

Advertisement

Klimabonus payments wrapped up

Anyone who doesn't have their Klimabonus payment by November 1st should check their eligibility and contact their local authority if they think they've been passed over.

That's because all Klimabonus payments - whether by bank transfer or postal voucher - should have wrapped up by then. All bank transfer payments should have been received by the end of September, while any vouchers should have been delivered even to the most remote Austrian communities by the end of October.

Anyone eligible for a Klimabonus in Austria should have received it by bank transfer by the end of September or as a voucher by post towards the end of October. (The Local)

The Federal Ministry for Climate Protection in Austria says more than 8.5 million people were eligible to receive the climate bonus - the vast majority of the country's population. Almost 7.5 million of them were to get the money through a bank transfer and around one million by post, to help address cost of living increases in everything from food to fuel.

The amount people receive depends on where they live, with those in remote communities getting the most, as they remain most dependent on private car transport and are most affected by the government carbon taxes on fuel designed to help Austria reach its climate goals.

Wintry weather nears

It may be the last month of fall in Austria, but it's arrival tends to come with crossing one important temperature milestone ahead of winter - the 10C mark.

The average daytime high in Austria in November is only a single-digit 9C, with foggier, cloudier days and even colder temperatures at higher altitudes. There is a flip side to the colder weather, however.

First ski resorts open

That flip side, is the chance to ski once again in the Alps!

Already by November 1st, two Austrian ski resorts are open - including Kitzsteinhorn in Kaprun and Mölltaller Glacier on the border of Salzburg and Carinthia.

Over the course of the month, another seven open.

Salzburg, Tyrol and surrounding areas have plenty to offer the ski, or general outdoor enthusiast. These two states will see quite a few of their ski resorts open in November. Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP

In the mountainous state of Tyrol, these include Obergurgl on November 16th, Kitzbuhel on November 18th, Ischgl on November 23rd, and Axamer Lizum on the 25th.

Austria's other famous ski state, Salzburg, sees three resorts open this month - all on the 25th. These are St. Johann - Alpendorf, Flachau - Snow Space Salzburg, and Zauchensee - Flachauwinkl.

First Christmas markets open

Some may insist on not getting into the Christmas spirit until December. But there's plenty of Christmas markets (Christkindlmärkte) in Austria opening starting in November for those who like to start early, and get some shopping and hot beverages in.

Vienna's Christkindlmarkt auf dem Rathausplatz opens on November 10th this year, lasting until December 26th. Vienna's Christmas market at Stephansplatz opens just one day later, on the 11th.

The Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg, one of the most traditional markets in the capital and indeed the whole country, opens its huts on the 16th.

Christmas markets are a very traditional part of the season in Austria, with several opening already in November. (Photo by Alsu Vershinina on Unsplash

Elsewhere in Austria, Graz's main Christmas market opens at the city's Hauptplatz on November 18th.

In Innsbruck, the first of several Christmas markets in the city opens on November 15th in the Old Town.

And the Salzburg Christkindlmarkt starts on November 23rd on the Cathedral Square. Unlike many other Christmas markets in the country, which tend to close on December 26th, Salzburg's Christkindlmarkt remains open through the New Year's period, shutting down finally on January 1st at 6:00 pm.

Winter tires

From November 1st, cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons must switch over to winter tires in Austria.

When driving in snow, mud or ice, cars must be fitted with winter tires or have snow chains fitted on at least two wheels.

Public holidays in November

November 1st, which commemorates the Catholic observance of All Saints Day - is a nationwide public holiday in Austria.

Depending on where you live, you might be in for an extra public holiday in November on top of that. On November 11th, Burgenland marks St. Martin's Day. Vienna and Lower Austria will also observe St. Leopold's Day on November 15th. Either holiday might see schools and stores close in the states where they're observed.