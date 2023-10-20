Advertisement

Learning German For Members

German Word of the Day: Der Ohrwurm

The Local Austria
The Local Austria - [email protected]
Published: 20 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023 12:07 CET
German Word of the Day: Der Ohrwurm
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Ohrwurm is literally translated as ‘ear worm’, and is the German equivalent of 'earwig' in English.

Advertisement

It also refers to an actual type of small nocturnal insect. However, it is most often used to describe a catchy tune that you simply cannot get out of your head.

It can be used both to describe a song as memorable, and to describe the sensation of having a song stuck in your head.

The word ‘earworm’ is now sometimes used in English, such as in the UK the radio station BBC 6 Music accepts submissions for their listeners’ favourite earworms.

One DJ even goes by the name 'DJ Earworm'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0py9fkak8tU

There was even a Spongebob Squarepants character called Ohrwurm who spent an episode living in Spongebob’s brain playing the same song on repeat.

Advertisement

Examples:

Das Eurovision-Lied hat eine wunderbare Ohrwurm-Melodie.

The Eurovision song has a wonderful catchy melody.

Ich habe einen ganz großen Ohrwurm!

I have a song which I just can’t get out of my head!

 

 

More

#Learning German #German Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also