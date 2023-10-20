German Word of the Day: Der Ohrwurm

Advertisement

It also refers to an actual type of small nocturnal insect. However, it is most often used to describe a catchy tune that you simply cannot get out of your head.

It can be used both to describe a song as memorable, and to describe the sensation of having a song stuck in your head.

The word ‘earworm’ is now sometimes used in English, such as in the UK the radio station BBC 6 Music accepts submissions for their listeners’ favourite earworms.

One DJ even goes by the name 'DJ Earworm'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0py9fkak8tU

There was even a Spongebob Squarepants character called Ohrwurm who spent an episode living in Spongebob’s brain playing the same song on repeat.

Examples:

Das Eurovision-Lied hat eine wunderbare Ohrwurm-Melodie.

The Eurovision song has a wonderful catchy melody.

Ich habe einen ganz großen Ohrwurm!

I have a song which I just can’t get out of my head!