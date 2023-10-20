German Word of the Day: Der Ohrwurm
Ohrwurm is literally translated as ‘ear worm’, and is the German equivalent of 'earwig' in English.
It also refers to an actual type of small nocturnal insect. However, it is most often used to describe a catchy tune that you simply cannot get out of your head.
It can be used both to describe a song as memorable, and to describe the sensation of having a song stuck in your head.
The word ‘earworm’ is now sometimes used in English, such as in the UK the radio station BBC 6 Music accepts submissions for their listeners’ favourite earworms.
One DJ even goes by the name 'DJ Earworm'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0py9fkak8tU
There was even a Spongebob Squarepants character called Ohrwurm who spent an episode living in Spongebob’s brain playing the same song on repeat.
Examples:
Das Eurovision-Lied hat eine wunderbare Ohrwurm-Melodie.
The Eurovision song has a wonderful catchy melody.
Ich habe einen ganz großen Ohrwurm!
I have a song which I just can’t get out of my head!
