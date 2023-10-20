Austria tops table for use of online government services

Advertisement

Some 80 percent of people in Austria are at least familiar with the e-government options existing through government online portals. Some 73 percent say they come with clear advantages and 70 percent use them regularly in Austria.

That’s according to the e-Government Monitor study for 2023, which finds that Austria comes out far ahead of its other German-speaking counterparts in Germany and Switzerland.

Some 60 percent of people in Switzerland use government digital services regularly compared with Austria’s 70 percent, with 68 percent of Swiss-based respondents saying they consider themselves to have a good awareness of the e-Government options available.

By contrast, only 30 percent of people in Germany feel they have this level of awareness.

Some 38 percent of all smartphone users in Austria have the 'Digitales Amt' app downloaded onto their phone, which allows people easy access to view tax assessments or file returns online, as well as to use the Handy Signatur or ID Austria functions. These authentication services allow users to, among other things, sign contracts digitally - without needing to be somewhere in person or sending a signed copy through the post.

It also allows people to use their digital ID as a driver's licence valid anywhere in the EU, which means people can simply use their phone if asked for their licence, rather than needing to make sure their licence is on them.

The most commonly used service among people in Austria who use e-government offerings is online tax filing - with 94 percent of people who regularly use digital services in Austria saying they use this function. Around 70 percent have used it to apply for certain benefits. 55 percent have used it to change their registered address.

Advertisement

Digitization State Secretary Florian Tursky (ÖVP) says the report is good news for people in Austria, who have taken well to the digital services offered by the state.

There is still some room for improvement though. Around 26 percent of people in Austria say many online options are hard to find. 29 percent say the registration process is also too complicated.

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Austria's new digital ID?