Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austrian Airlines cancels Tel Aviv flights until October 22nd

The country’s flagship carrier, along with other airlines in the Lufthansa group, has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv for a further eight days, lengthening a service blackout that’s been in place since October 7th.

The airline is still running an evacuation flight out of Tel Aviv Friday, after the Foreign Ministry confirmed that two dual Israeli-Austrians had been killed by Hamas in Israel.

Austrian security services have meanwhile stepped up surveillance in the country, due to perceived threats against its local Jewish community.

Vienna kitas to strike October 24th

Both private and municipal kindergartens are putting plans in motion to go on a one-day strike on October 24th, a Tuesday that falls two days before Austria’s October 26th national holiday.

Kita teachers are planning to take to the streets to demand more money and more staff to help address shortages.

According to the current plans, the kitas would close from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm on the 24th, with a rally planned from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Around 100,000 families could be affected.

There’s currently an estimated shortage of 600 kita teachers in Vienna alone.

Survey finds most Austrians would be fine with the far-right in government

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) is leading in Austrian polls, with 29 percent of people saying they’ll vote for the party at the next election compared to 23 percent for the second place and currently governing ÖVP.

Demonstrators light flares during a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPÖ against the measures taken to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria on November 20, 2021. - Most Austrians are not against the idea of the far-right being in government. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Meanwhile, most Austrians – even if they don’t typically vote for the far-right – are fine with them being part of the governing coalition. As Austria has a proportional system of voting, an FPÖ win would mean the party couldn’t be in government without a partner.

35 percent of Austrians are against any FPÖ participation in government, with the strongest opposition coming from over 60 percent of regular Green and Social Democrat voters. 57 percent of regular centre-right ÖVP are fine with the FPÖ in government.

Friday weather

It will be unseasonably warm throughout Austria on both Friday and Saturday, with the country potentially breaking records for the most summer days ever seen in October, and on track to have the warmest October on record – according to Geosphere Austria.

Temperatures will likely break 25C around the country, up to about 27C in Vienna. The warm weather extends through Saturday before eventually cooling to highs of about 14C on Sunday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].