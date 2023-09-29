Austria records warmest September on record

Advertisement

Even high altitudes in the mountains average highs about 3.2C above normal, with over 4C in many of Austria's cities lower down - particularly the capital of Vienna.

Every single state capital set a new record for the number of summer weather days recorded.

Normally defined as a day where the temperature reaches at least 25C, most Austrian cities see between three and six such days every September.

This year saw way more than that average, with Bregenz and Klagenfurt seeing the fewest such days, with 13 apiece, Vienna seeing 20, and Eisenstadt seeing the most, with 21 days over 25C in September.

Geosphere Austria climatologist Marc Olefs told Der Standard autumn is typically the slowest season to warm up. Yet this year, the previous record - set in 1810 - has been broken by more than 0.5C.

