Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Pro-Hamas demonstration goes ahead in Vienna despite ban

Despite authorities banning a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Vienna due to fears of violent clashes, hundreds gathered anyway on Wednesday night.

Demonstrators chanted everything from ‘Free Palestine’ to ‘Death to Israel’, with Vienna Police having originally banned the demonstration after it was advertised on the Internet using Hamas codes.

Police asked the protestors to leave Stephansplatz several times, to no avail.

Vienna's local Israeli community also organised a vigil Wednesday evening to pray for Israeli victims.

Trotzt der Untersagung der Versammlung am Stephansplatz, haben sich dort Menschen versammelt. Da es sich um eine nicht ordnungsgemäß angezeigte Versammlung handelt, wird den Teilnehmer*innen die Auflösung via Lautsprecher bekannt gegeben. #w1110 — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) October 11, 2023

In the meantime, the Austrian government announced that it had evacuated 98 people from Israel Wednesday, including 83 Austrians and 15 non-Austrian residents.

Median Austrian salary breaks €50,000 a year

The median annual salary for most Austrians hit €50,633 in 2023, an 8.9 percent increase over 2022.

The recruitment agency Stepstone report also finds that the highest-earning people overall in Austria work in pharmaceuticals. The lowest-earning overall work in gastronomy. Stepstone also found that Vienna tends to have the highest earners.

The agency’s report also noted that a gender pay gap is still evident in Austria, with the median salaries of women working in the country being about €6,000 a year less than those of men.

October breaks warm weather records in Austria

October 2023 isn’t even two weeks old in Austria, but its already broken records for warm weather days.

Geosphere Austria classifies warm weather days as any day that has a high temperature reaching 25C. Eisenstadt has already had four of them, beating its previous record of three days in 2011 - for the entire month.

October 8th also brought a new Styria state record for the month of October, with a high temperature of 28.1C recorded.

The previous nationwide record of seven summer days in 1942 looks likely to be exceeded this month, according to Geosphere Austria.

Thursday weather

Warm, summer-like weather is forecast for much of Austria Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs of as much as 27C in Vienna and Graz.

Some cloud cover will come in the early afternoon, but the warm temperatures are expected to last into the weekend.

