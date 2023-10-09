Austria sees increase in traffic on roads over summer

Advertisement

Austria is a popular destination for holidaymakers from around Europe and beyond.

And new figures show that roads have been busier this year, suggesting that more people from within Austria - and outside - are travelling in the country.

Car traffic on Austria's roads increased by 2.7 percent on average during the holiday months of July and August. The volume of summer travel corresponds - with a minus of 0.5 percent - roughly to the pre-Covid level of the comparable period of 2019, Austrian Motorways (Asfinag) reported on Monday.

On central travel routes such as the Brenner axis (A12 Inntal and A13 Brenner autobahns), there was a slight increase of 1.1 percent in the number of cars compared to 2022 and 2019.

On the A10 (Tauern autobahn), a slight decrease was recorded compared to the previous year, with a minus of 0.7 percent, but there was an increase of 2.6 percent more traffic compared to 2019. For the A9 (Pyhrnautobahn), the data shows an increase of 1.9 percent from last year. However, it's a hike of 5.6 percent compared to 2019.

READ ALSO: 6 tourist attractions in Austria you won't want to miss

Advertisement

"The largest catch-up effects after strong declines due to the Covid 19 pandemic took place in 2022," Austrian Motorways said, summing up the findings.

Meanwhile, experts said that the travel period is increasing well into September, which helps explain why there was less traffic volume in August after a strong influx of holidaymakers at the beginning of July.

Vocabulary

Traffic volume - (das) Verkehrsaufkommen

In comparison - im Vergleich

Increased - gestiegen

Previous year - (das) Vorjahr

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.