6 tourist attractions in Austria you won't want to miss

Austria is equally famed for its stunning Alpine landscapes and rich cultural offerings. With so many captivating places to explore, you might find it hard to determine where to begin. This article features sites that provide a taste of everything Austria has to offer to help you get started. From ancient salt mines to avante-garde art, read on to discover six places in Austria you have to see.

Wiener Staatsoper

Opened in 1869, the Wiener Staatsoper is regarded as one of the most important opera houses in the world today. Located on the famous Ringstraße in the centre of Austria’s capital city, the exterior of the building provides a striking impression with its Renaissance-style facade and intricate decorations.

But the stunning architecture is just the beginning of the Staatsoper’s offerings: through a guided tour, you can explore the building’s interior, much of which was rebuilt in the 1950s after suffering damage during World War II. And, with 350 performances every year, you will also have the opportunity to catch an opera or ballet.

The Staatsoper is well known for its performances of noted composers such as Wagner, Strauss, and Mozart.

Mozarts Geburtshaus

Speaking of Mozart: if you are planning a trip to Salzburg, be sure to visit the home of one of its most legendary residents.

Mozart was born in Salzburg in 1756, and his childhood residence has been transformed into a museum that features a three-story exhibition on the prodigy’s fascinating life. In addition to containing the original documents and portraits of Mozart, the museum also hosts some of Mozart’s instruments, including his childhood violin.

The museum is one of the most-visited in Austria, so be sure to hop on the trend!

Saltwetzen Hallstatt

A perfect day trip from Salzburg is to Hallstatt, a picturesque village located in the region of Salzkammergut, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This village is home to Saltzeltzen Hallstatt, a 7,000-year-old mine that ranks as the oldest in the world.

Through a guided tour, you can walk through the mine’s tunnels, go down a 64-meter-long miners’ slide, and take a mine train back to the surface. Perfect for history lovers and adventurers alike, this is an exciting way to learn about the former bedrock of this salt-rich region.

Just be sure to bring warm clothes: the temperature inside the mine hovers around 8C all year round.

St. Anton am Arlberg

The opportunity for adventure continues at this highly-acclaimed ski village in the western state of Tyrol.

For any outdoor enthusiasts looking to take advantage of Austria’s alpine slopes, St. Anton am Alberg is the place for you. The area offers more than 300 km of marked trails and 200 km of freeride terrain and is excellent for skiing, snowboarding, and hiking, which is especially popular in the summer months.

And you can also squeeze in a little education too. The Museum St. Anton am Arlberg tells the history of the region, which is known as the “cradle of alpine skiing.”

Schloss Ambras

Austria is also famous for its numerous palaces, and Tyrol’s capital city, Innsbruck, is home to one of the most impressive.

The Schloss Ambras stands out with its snow-white exterior and towering position on a hill high above the city. Originally a medieval castle, Archduke Ferdinand II oversaw its conversion into a residential palace in 1560.

The grounds are divided into an upper castle, which served as a residence, and a lower castle, which Ferdinand II used to display the artworks and artefacts he had collected throughout his life. For this reason, the castle is considered one of Europe's oldest museums. Its collections include multiple armouries, a portrait gallery, and Ferdinand’s Kunst und Wunderkammer, which includes glass works, sculptures, and musical and scientific instruments.

The spacious castle park may offer a surprise for animal lovers as well, as peacocks are known to roam the grounds.

Kunsthaus in Vienna, Austria (c: Kunst Haus Wien / Paul Bauer)

Kunsthaus Wien

This list wraps up with a return to Vienna, this time to a more contemporary site: Kunsthaus Wien.

Founded by Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser in 1991, it serves as a unique museum and exhibition venue. Its distinctiveness can immediately be spotted upon viewing its exterior, which features a mishmash of different colours and materials that sets it apart from the surrounding buildings.

Inside, the museum houses work from Hundertwasser, as well as artwork that grapples with issues of sustainability and climate change. It is also home to an extensive photography collection and hosts international photo exhibitions.