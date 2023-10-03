German phrase of the day: Tomaten auf den Augen haben

Advertisement

Fortunately, you’re unlikely to walk down the street in a German-speaking country and see someone with tomatoes in their eyes. But it’s very common for someone to be blind to their surroundings.

To have tomatoes in your eyes in German means that you aren’t aware or haven’t noticed what’s happening around you, whether it be the woman in front of you, or your cheating partner.

The term stems from the idea of being so tired and sleepy that your eyes are red like tomatoes. It’s also connected to a driver who does not move forward at a green traffic light because he or she only sees red.

Advertisement

Examples: