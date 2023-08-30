German word of the day: Bremsen

Advertisement

Why do I need to know 'bremsen'?

Because it's a word you'll definitely need to know if you're driving or riding a bicycle in German-speaking countries like Austria.

It's also very handy when reading about current affairs - after the Austrian government announced a Mietpreisbremse Wednesday.

What does it mean?

Like many German words, bremsen can either be used as a verb or a noun. In its noun form (die Bremsen), it refers to the brakes on your bike or car, which can be a very helpful word to know if you end up at the garage or repair shop.

In its verb form, it's very closely related: you'd use bremsen to describe braking or slamming on the brakes in your vehicle of choice. Much like in English, however, you can also use bremsen in a metaphorical way to describe interrupting or slowing down a process.

That's especially clear in Wednesday's government announcement of a nationwide Mietbremse - or rent brake - to start in Austria in 2024.

Another place you may well have heard the noun Bremsen in its singular form is in die Schuldenbremse - or debt brake - which controls how much money the Austrian government can borrow in each legislative period - except in 'emergency situations'.

Use it like this:

Als ich den Unfall sah, konnte ich gerade noch rechtzeitig bremsen.

When I saw the accident, I was able to brake just in time.

In 2024 kommt die Mietpreisbremse!

The rent brake comes in 2024!