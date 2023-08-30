German word of the day: Bremsen
When the world (or your vehicle) is moving too fast, this German word will help you slam on the brakes. Anyone reading an Austrian newspaper in the last few days might also recognise its usefulness when discussing current affairs.
Why do I need to know 'bremsen'?
Because it's a word you'll definitely need to know if you're driving or riding a bicycle in German-speaking countries like Austria.
It's also very handy when reading about current affairs - after the Austrian government announced a Mietpreisbremse Wednesday.
What does it mean?
Like many German words, bremsen can either be used as a verb or a noun. In its noun form (die Bremsen), it refers to the brakes on your bike or car, which can be a very helpful word to know if you end up at the garage or repair shop.
In its verb form, it's very closely related: you'd use bremsen to describe braking or slamming on the brakes in your vehicle of choice. Much like in English, however, you can also use bremsen in a metaphorical way to describe interrupting or slowing down a process.
That's especially clear in Wednesday's government announcement of a nationwide Mietbremse - or rent brake - to start in Austria in 2024.
READ ALSO: Austria to introduce nationwide rent brake
Another place you may well have heard the noun Bremsen in its singular form is in die Schuldenbremse - or debt brake - which controls how much money the Austrian government can borrow in each legislative period - except in 'emergency situations'.
Use it like this:
Als ich den Unfall sah, konnte ich gerade noch rechtzeitig bremsen.
When I saw the accident, I was able to brake just in time.
In 2024 kommt die Mietpreisbremse!
The rent brake comes in 2024!
