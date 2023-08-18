Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austria sees largest emission decline since 1990

The Federal Environment Agency says the country’s emissions fell by more than six percent in 2022.

It marks the biggest decline in over 30 years, but the Environment Ministry says the result is probably an outlier.

That’s because energy costs ballooned in 2022, causing people to ration energy. In addition, higher fuel prices reduced so-called ‘tank tourism’ in Austria, referring to people who take road trips through Austria. These developments aren’t necessarily expected to last.

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler says it’s an unprecedented event in the 21st century.

People gather on the shores of the Danube river, in Vienna during a sunny day. Amidst the continuing heatwave, the government announced the country's emissions dropped markedly last year. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN

“For the first time, emissions aren’t just falling in forecasts, but in reality,” said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler.

She credits Austria’s ‘climate ticket’ for discounted public transport around the country and the expansion of renewable energy.

READ ALSO: How will climate change impact Austria?

Advertisement

Austrian researchers warn of mental health effects of heatwaves

Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna are forecasting up to 80 hot days a year by the end of the century – up from the current average of 40, bringing increased mental health impacts.

They found that days of 30C or more typically bring increased irritability and fatigue, which can lead to depression and poorer mental performance.

"In situations like that, the body produces much more of the stress hormone cortisol,” says a Medical University of Vienna release. “If released over a longer period of time, that has a number of adverse effects on physical and mental health."

READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperature due to climate change

Deaths due to accidents in Austria hit 28-year high in 2022

3,099 people in Austria died due to accidents in 2022 – the highest number since 1994.

735,000 ended up needing to be treated in hospital due to accidents.

Older people were particularly affected, with a high number of the total consisting of over-65s falling in their own homes. Falls made up 1,006 of the 3,099 accidental deaths – or about a third.

42 percent of people in accidents were injured at home, 33 percent doing a hobby, 14 percent at work or school, and 11 percent on the road.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Which Austrian insurance do you need for accidents?

Advertisement

Weekend weather

Temperatures on Friday will be in the high 20s or low 30s throughout the country, with Vienna seeing the highest temperature at 31C.

Most of the country is forecast to be sunny Friday with only Graz and Klagenfurt seeing rain or thunderstorms. The southern cities will still see temperature highs of around 27C.

The storms are slated to clear out for the whole country over the weekend, with highs over 30C and the capital again seeing the highest forecasted temperature – with 34C expected on Sunday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].