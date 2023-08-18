Austria sees largest decline in emissions in over two decades

Advertisement

The fall marks the biggest decline in over 30 years, but the Environment Ministry says the result is probably an outlier.

That’s because energy costs ballooned in 2022, causing people to ration energy. In addition, higher fuel prices reduced so-called ‘tank tourism’ in Austria, referring to people who take road trips through Austria.

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler says it’s an unprecedented event in the 21st century.

“For the first time, emissions aren’t just falling in forecasts, but in reality,” she said.

She credits Austria’s ‘climate ticket’ for discounted public transport around the country and the expansion of renewable energy.

Gewessler says this fall may end up being an outlier, but that climate protection measures are starting to have an effect. That’s because the decline isn’t explained just by falling traffic or fewer construction projects – which fell by 16 percent last year.

This leaves the explanation that more energy in Austria is coming from lower emission and renewable sources, although Gewessler says more measures will be needed to keep reducing emissions.

The opposition Social Democrats, however, are calling the Environment Minister’s statements ‘completely inadequate,’ saying the reductions are mainly due to external factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and that the government needs to put more ambitious renewable energy goals on the table.

Despite the economic pressures and emission falls, Austria’s economy grew by nearly five percent last year.

