Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Food prices outpacing average inflation

The prices for many common grocery items in Austria have risen by 20 percent or more – with some having spiked by 30-40 percent since February 2021, according to a comparison calculation by Heute.

The overall inflation rate for Austria was 8.55 percent in 2022, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit energy supplies and disrupted food shipments from both Russia and Ukraine. In 2023, Austrian inflation has hovered around 7-8 percent.

But that disguises increased food prices, which have been much higher.

According to Heute’s calculation, the price of eggs is up 21 percent over February 2021 numbers. Salt and butter have risen by 22 percent, while chicken is up 24 percent.

At the higher end of the spectrum, coffee has risen in price by 30 percent, while sugar and onions have spiked by 46 and 47 percent respectively.

READ ALSO: Inflation in Austria: The products that are finally getting cheaper

Advertisement

Vienna leisure mile 'Sunken City' to be renovated by 2025

Big changes are coming to the 'Sunken City' leisure mile on Vienna's Donauinsel in the middle of the Danube.

City councillors say there will be less gastronomy and more natural open spaces for recreation or exercise.

Food will be limited to food trucks and three permanent bars, while an area with showers will be installed, alongside further sports areas.

The space is also meant to be more winter-friendly, with year-round use planned.

Who are the Brits still moving to Austria after Brexit?

Due to Brexit, Brits have needed a residence permit to settle in Austria since 2021. Since then, Eurostat has been tracking how many Brits apply for residence permit in European countries, finding that 698 Brits applied to settle in Austria in 2022.

That’s a relatively small fraction out of the more than 55,000 residence permits Austria issued in 2022.

Read our breakdown of what’s bringing British citizens to Austria.

READ: Why are Brits coming to Austria post-Brexit?

Advertisement

No end to heatwave or thunderstorms

Rain and thunderstorms brought on by Austria’s current heatwave have already flooded parts of the Salzburg region and even washed out a bridge in Tyrol, but some relief is in the forecast – at least for Salzburg and Tyrol.

Thunderstorm activity will hit the west and south again in particular, with rain expected on Thursday. However, the thunderstorms should move southeast by Friday, hitting Graz with rain but leaving the west with sunshine after recent flooding.

Temperatures in the country will hits highs of around 31C, with most of the country seeing sunny but hot weather into the weekend.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].