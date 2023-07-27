8 cool places to work in Vienna on hot summer days

Advertisement

When a deadline is looming, there's nothing worse than being locked up in a stuffy library or a sweltering apartment desperately trying to maintain your concentration.

Staring at the computer as the sun beats down outside the windows and the room gradually turns into an oven, you find yourself daydreaming about packing it all in and going to the lake instead.

But if you really need to be productive, there is another way: Vienna is truly the home of quaint working spots, many of which can offer a cool refuge on those humid summer days.

So if you need a break from the scorching heat, we've got you covered with our rundown of the top eight places in Vienna for working and studying.

Café Caspar

Grillparzerstraße 6, 1010



With minimalist decor and a laid-back vibe, Cafe Caspar is an ideal place to get your head down for a productive work session. Even on busy days, you can be sure there'll be plenty of sockets available for your laptop, reliable Wifi and delicious coffee and cake on offer to fuel you throughout the afternoon.

The white walls, plants and exposed brickwork create a cool and comfortable climate, even on the hottest days, so you won't have to worry about breaking a sweat while poring over the books either.

Cafe in der Burggasse 24

Burggasse 24, 1070

A cult favourite of students and creatives in Vienna, Cafe in der Burggasse 24 is an ideal spot to hunker down for a morning or afternoon when you need to tick a few things off your list.

With retro furniture, plenty of pot plants and a rotating display of contemporary art, Burggasse 24 truly feels like a second living room - but the Wifi is second to none. The food menu covers everything from brunch classics to vegan-friendly nibbles in the afternoon, so you certainly won't go hungry, and in summer you can even enjoy al fresco dining out on the terrace. What's more, it's attached to a vintage clothes shop next door, so you can reward yourself with a new outfit if you hit those all-important milestones at work.

Burggasse does tend to get pretty busy on weekends and later in the day, so our tip is to get there early in the morning for a solid session before lunch.

Cappuccinos and cake on a table in a cafe in Vienna. Photo: Alisa Anton/Unsplash

Cafe Freud

Berggasse 17, 1090

If you want to be inspired by one of Vienna's most famous intellectuals, there's no better place to go than Cafe Freud. Tucked away on a leafy side street just a stone's throw from the Freud Museum, you can find both a charming outdoor terrace here and a cool, ambient setting indoors.

Coffee connoisseurs will no doubt enjoy the delicious roasts from the Süßmund Roastery, but you can also sample a wide range of herbal teas and a fine selection of cakes and snacks.

Of course, there are also plenty of plug sockets for studious guests, and we guarantee you won't be disappointed by the Wifi connection either.

Empress Coffee

Kaiserstraße 37, 1070

With its whitewash walls and chic, minimalist design, it's hard to imagine a better spot in Vienna to hide away from the glaring sunlight and cool off for a few hours while sipping a refreshing drink.

The team at Empress offer everything that could possibly thrill a caffeine lover's heart - including vibrant cold-brew coffees to revive you on a sticky midsummer afternoon. There are also scrumptious cakes with vegan options aplenty, stable Wifi and plenty of space and plug sockets to set up your perfect study zone.

Das Cafe

Burggasse 10, 1070

With colourful murals and a hip, creative vibe, you may find you have some of your best ideas while hanging out at Das Cafe. This spacious venue is well-equipped with ceiling fans to keep you cool on summer days, and there are plenty of cosy spots to settle down with your laptop for a productive afternoon.

Beyond gourmet coffee roasts, you'll also find a carefully curated breakfast, lunch and dinner menu that will keep you going throughout the day. In the evening, Das Cafe also metamorphoses into a chic bar setting - the perfect place to celebrate with a glass of wine with friends after working hard all afternoon.

Austrian National Library

Josefplatz 1, 1015

The National Library in Vienna is not only one of Austria’s most beautiful working spaces but also one of the coolest.

Despite having a history dating back to the 14th century, the library is well equipped for modern working needs, with air conditioning, seven reading rooms with 425 workstations, WLAN everywhere and charging points aplenty.

The domed ceiling of the Prunksaal (State Hall) of the Austrian National Library. Photo: Jana/Unsplash

The low temperatures, baroque decor and abundance of historical texts and manuscripts make this a really inspiring place for working and learning.

You'll need a pass to access the library, which costs just €3 for a day. But it's probably worth investing €30 in an annual pass as, once you've been there once, you'll surely want to come back soon.

J. Hornig Coffee Bar

Siebensterngasse 29, 1070

For those who need really good coffee to be productive: this is the place to go.

Thanks to its open layout and high ceilings, this chic coffee bar and working space stays comfortably cool in summer. With long, wooden tables and cosy corners, there are great options for both working with others and retreating to a solitary space to concentrate.

Those who need an extra hit of coolness on a hot day can try a cocktail-ready “cold brew” or a smooth nitro coffee. There are plenty of tasty snacks and sweets to go with it, and even alcoholic drinks on offer to help you wind down after a hard day's work.

Wienbibliothek im Rathaus

Felderstraße 1, 1082

With its quiet and beautiful setting within the historic City Hall, the Wiener Rathaus Bibliothek is a wonderful place to work on hot summer days.

Even without air conditioning, the library offers a cool and comfortable environment, providing relief from the scorching heat outside.

Despite being housed in a historic building, the library boasts modern amenities, including a lounge for relaxation during study sessions.

If you do want to venture out into the sun, however, you can spend some time in the library's peaceful inner courtyard.