9 unmissable events in Austria this August

July 14th to September 2nd: Frame[out] open-air cinema, Vienna

The popular film-screening event, which began in mid-July, will continue until the first weekend in September. It showcases a selection of Austrian and international films and is held at the Museumsplatz every Friday and Saturday night, starting at 8 pm.

Many screenings are in the original version (OV) with English subtitles. Find out more here.

July 1st to September 3rd: 33rd Film Festival at Rathausplatz, Vienna

The open-air film festival continues throughout August, but it involves more than just movies. The programme also includes live music and gastronomy and will take place at the Wiener Rathausplatz.

Film screenings begin as the sun goes down but the food stalls are open daily from 11 am to midnight. You can find the full programme here.

August 2nd to 6th: A1 CEV EuroBeachVolley, Vienna

The annual international beach volleyball tournament will once again take place on Danube Island (Donauinsel).

As well as watching the sport, attendees can buy food and drink at the Beach Village and enjoy live DJs every night after the tournament, including a silent disco on August 2nd. Ticket prices start at €14.

The annual international beach volleyball tournament will once again take place on Danube Island (Donauinsel).

As well as watching the sport, attendees can buy food and drink at the Beach Village and enjoy live DJs every night after the tournament, including a silent disco on August 2nd. Ticket prices start at €14.

August 4th to 5th: Ischgl Ironbike, Tyrol

Billed as “one of the toughest bike races in Europe”, this is a key date in the calendar for any mountain bike fans.

Spectators can also enjoy an expo area in the village, a special Radlkino (bike cinema) on Friday night and live music on Saturday night. Find out more at the event website.

August 11th to 28th: Afrika Tage, Vienna

This vibrant, musical event will showcase a mix of local and international artists. Attendees can also enjoy delicious African cuisine from the stalls, explore a bazaar, and find information at stands from various NGOs. READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in August 2023

Afrika Tage takes place on Donau Island and there is free entry on Mondays. For all other days, ticket prices start at €12.

August 17th to 20th: Jazz Festival, Saalfelden, Salzburg

The annual Jazz Festival returns for another year as part of the ALM:KULTUR festival and has a programme packed with international musicians.

There will even be flash mob performances throughout the town with locations revealed just before they start. Find out more about the event here.

August 17th to 19th: FM4 Frequency Festival, St. Pölten, Lower Austria

The annual FM4 music festival returns for another year in Greenpark, St. Pölten. Headliners this year include Macklemore, Imagine Dragons and Kraftclub.

Weekend festival passes are currently 95 percent sold out (at the time of writing) so try to grab them fast!

August 26th: Gürtel Nightwalk, Vienna

The regeneration of the city’s Gürtel road has transformed it into a popular spot for clubs, bars, and music venues. As a result, the Gürtel Nightwalk is a celebration of this nightlife and features several venues that open their doors for free.

The programme for this year is yet to be announced but the date is confirmed.

August 26th to 27th, Vienna Classic Days, Vienna

This cult event for classic car enthusiasts has been held in Vienna for more than 30 years and is always popular with both locals and visitors to the city.

Described as a “moving automobile museum”, the event showcases more than 250 vehicles, including a parade on the Wiener Ringstrasse. You can find the full programme here.