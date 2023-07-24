How new 'climate islands' could help keep people cool in Austria

Advertisement

Developed by an eight-person team in Upper Austria and supported by Vienna's University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences, the so-called 'climate islands' are designed to offer a cool haven on hot days.

The islands are cube-shaped wooden structures where climbing plants can grow - much like a trellis - creating a thick canopy of foliage that offers shelter in an urban setting.

According to the team behind the innovation, one key advantage of climate islands over trees is that they can be set up quickly where needed.

While trees can take years to grow and offer sufficient shade and cooling in city environments, the canopy of the five-by-five-metre poles can offer relief within a few weeks or months as plants rapidly grow around the trellis.

Pointing to the high temperatures that have hit Austria over the past weeks, the team at Klima Inseln said their invention could help urban spaces adapt to the effects of climate change.

"The last few days in particular show how important it is to adapt urban spaces in such a way that a bearable life is also possible in the future," Klima Inseln's Wolfgang Preisinger told The Local.

Evaporation effect

Beyond the shade offered by the greenery, a cooling effect will also be achieved via the plants' irrigation system.

As the plants are watered on hot days, water will evaporate and enter the atmosphere, bringing down the temperature in the vicinity of the climate islands.

To save water over time, the smart irrigation system will adjust the water levels to increase when the weather is warm and sunny and decrease when it rains.

Photo: Klima Inseln

Towns and cities who pilot the climate islands can also opt to put benches, deck chairs and tables beneath them to create a natural gathering spot in busy areas.

"Our climate islands cool and also offer many opportunities to use the urban space culturally and socially for personal contacts," explained Preisinger. "A win-win for everyone."

At the moment, the climate island concept will remain in the pilot phase until 2024, although one such island has already been set up in the district of Traun on the outskirts of Linz.

According to the manufacturing company, numerous community representatives from Upper and Lower Austria have also shown interest in the climate islands.

Hotter summers

Like other countries in central Europe, Austria has been severely impacted by the effects of climate change.

Temperatures in Austria have risen by 1.8C since 1950, causing its glaciers to melt and leading to much more extreme weather events, including scorching summer temperatures, flooding and forest fires.

Since 1990, temperatures have reached at least 35C in June every one to two years in Austria. Back in 1950, the average 35C heatwave occurred in the country only once every five years.

Experts also predict that heat-related deaths could soar in the coming years. Between 2036 and 2065, conservative estimates predict around 1,060 heat-related deaths per year, while more pessimistic estimates predict as many as 3,000.

This compares to 419 heat-related deaths recorded in Austria last summer.