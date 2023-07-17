Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Greenhouse gas emissions in Austria expected to fall

Greenhouse gas emissions in Austria are expected to have fallen significantly in 2022 compared to the previous year. This was announced by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler on Saturday, citing preliminary calculations by the Federal Environment Agency.

The minister said that emissions had fallen by more than six percent. She said this is a positive development, as it shows that it is possible to reduce emissions even in a year of economic growth.

Gewessler attributed the decline in emissions to several factors, including the high energy prices in the previous year and the government's climate policy. She did not specify which sectors saw the most significant reductions in emissions but said that the declines were seen across the board.

If the final calculation confirms the six percent decline, it would be a reversal of the trend in 2021, when emissions rose by around five percent compared to 2020.

The minister said the government is committed to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years. She said the government's climate strategy aims to achieve a 55 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2040.

READ ALSO: Climate change challenges hydropower-dependent Austria

Why do foreigners find Austria such a difficult country to settle in?

Austria is often praised for its high quality of life, with Vienna recently scooping the title of world's most liveable city for the second year in a row.

But surveys also highlight the difficulties that foreigners face while living in Austria.

In this year's InterNations' Expat Insider Survey, Austria ranked in the 42nd spot out of 53 destinations. But there is one area where Austria received an abysmal score - the Alpine country landed 52nd out of 53 in the Ease of Settling In as a foreign resident category - only ahead of Kuwait.

This is a bit of a trend - Austria has been in the bottom 10 of this category in nine out of the past ten years.

So just what could it be that makes living in Austria difficult for international residents?

Advertisement

Austria could bring higher hurdles for educational leave

Educational leave (Bildungskarenz) is a popular model in Austria that allows employees to take time off from work to pursue further education. The model has been in place for years, but it has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years.

In 2021, the number of people on educational leave in Austria was around 14,000, more than double the number in 2010. The boom has put a strain on the unemployment insurance system. In 2021, the AMS paid out around €300 million in benefits to people on educational leave.

However, Labour Minister Martin Kocher has now said he is willing to consider changes to the system, but he has denied that the goal is to save money. He says he wants to make the model more effective and ensure that a broader range of people uses it.

The Court of Audit has also criticised the model in a report, arguing that the criteria for continuing education courses are too loose. For instance, the courses have to take up 20 hours per week, but you only have to sit in on them for five hours a week; the rest can be counted as "learning time".



They say there is no guarantee that the courses will lead to improved job prospects. The model is currently under review by the government. Changes will likely be made in the near future.

READ ALSO: How to get free vouchers to learn German in Vienna

Advertisement

Lawyer Florian Kreibich to secure Salzburg ÖVP mayor's seat

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has nominated Florian Kreibich as its top candidate in Salzburg's mayoral and municipal council elections in March 2023. Kreibich, a lawyer and hotelier, will replace incumbent mayor Harald Preuner, who is not seeking re-election.

Kreibich, 54, is a former member of the state parliament and has been a member of the Salzburg municipal council since 2019. He is expected to face a challenge from the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), which is bringing Bernhard Auinger as its candidate.

In his first appearance as a leading candidate, Kreibich said he was confident of winning the mayoral election and that the ÖVP would emerge as the strongest parliamentary group from the March election. The ÖVP won 16 of the total of 40 municipal council seats in the last elections in 2018.

Preuner, who is 63, said he was stepping down due to his age and to focus on his driving school business. He has been a Salzburg's city government member for almost two decades.

Salzburg's mayoral and municipal council elections will be held on March 2024.

READ ALSO: How Austria has tightened laws to prevent political corruption

Advertisement

Kickl calls for "snap new elections" via Facebook

Far-right FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has broken his silence on the ÖVP's verbal attacks, demanding early elections and calling the current government "unpopular with the people."

In a short Facebook post, Kickl said that Chancellor Karl Nehammer would no longer be in office if it were up to the people. He also criticised the black-green government's handling of neutrality, the Russia sanctions, and other important security policy issues.

"The people should have a say in these crucial issues," Kickl said. "That's why new elections are needed quickly."

Nehammer and other top ÖVP politicians have recently repeatedly ruled out government cooperation with the FPÖ under Kickl.

READ ALSO: Austria far-right eyes comeback under new hardline leader

Advertisement

Large-scale operation after shooting in Ried, Upper Austria

Three men were arrested after shots were fired in the centre of Ried early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near a shopping centre, and police initially secured the area. Several people fled the scene, but the police were able to locate the getaway vehicle and bring the three men inside for questioning.

A fourth person involved in the incident, a 58-year-old man from the Ried district, was also identified. The three men from the getaway vehicle, an 18-year-old and two 21-year-olds, also from the Ried district, are said to have argued with the 58-year-old and his 23-year-old son. During the altercation, a shot was fired from an alarm pistol.

The alarm gun and a baton were seized. Two of the men, 18 and 21 years old, were taken to the Ried prison. The investigation is still ongoing.

READ ALSO: What happens when a foreign national gets arrested in Austria?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].