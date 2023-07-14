What to do if you get a tick bite in Austria

Advertisement

No one wants to get bitten by a tick but there is a high chance it could happen if you like to explore the great outdoors.

However, knowledge is power, so here’s what to do if it happens to you.

What is a tick?

Ticks (Zecken) are parasitic arachnids – tiny, spider-like creatures that live in grass and woodland areas.

They don’t fly or jump but climb onto animals and humans when they brush past and then latch onto their skin by biting and feeding on their blood.

In most cases, a tick bite is painless, but ticks can carry bacteria and infect the people they bite.

What can happen if you get a tick bite?

The biggest concerns are Lyme disease (borreliosis) and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), also known as early summer meningoencephalitis (FSME), which is endemic in Austria.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that causes flu-like symptoms, as well as a red rash that can develop around the bite up to several weeks after being bitten. Treatment for this is usually a course of antibiotics for up to 20 days.

TBE is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the brain and meninges. Symptoms include high fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. There is no treatment for TBE and the disease can progress to more severe cases.

However, there is a vaccine for TBE and most people that grow up in Austria are vaccinated against the virus.

You’ve been bitten, now what?

According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) it can take up to two days for Lyme disease to be transmitted through a bite. But TBE can be transmitted quicker, so early detection is important.

If you find a tick on your body the first step is to remove it. Ticks burrow into the skin and can be difficult to remove so use tweezers if needed.

The Medical University of Vienna also recommends placing the tick in a small, sealed container and taking it with you to the doctor so it can be tested for different pathogens.

A doctor will then assess the area of the bite and ask about any symptoms, such as headaches, nausea and dizziness. This is typically followed by a blood test to detect traces of infection, although it doesn’t always show up within the first 14 days after a bite.

If you have symptoms, a doctor will probably prescribe a course of antibiotics – even if the blood test results come back negative.

In the following weeks, monitor your health and if you feel unwell, go back to your doctor.

How to get vaccinated in Austria

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, and Austria has a three-dose vaccination scheme for children and adults.

The first dose should be given after the first birthday (or at any time in the case of adults). Then, depending on the vaccination, the second dose should be taken four weeks after the first one and the third one from five to nine months.

Boosters should be taken every five years, according to the Vienna vaccination service.

If you are not already vaccinated in Austria but would like to be, visit your Hausarzt (doctor) to make an appointment.

Although, if you have recently been bitten by a tick, you will have to wait at least six weeks before getting the vaccination.