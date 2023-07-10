Eight lakes that are definitely worth visiting in Austria this summer

Advertisement

Austria may be a landlocked country, but that doesn't mean it lacks incredible swimming options and crystal-clear waters.

The Alpine Republic hosts beautiful lakes with inviting blue and green hues, options for families, massive bodies of water near Vienna and even places where you can take your four-legged friend for a swim.

With summer becoming hotter every year, a swim in an Austrian lake seems like the perfect way to try and cool down.

So, here are eight options that are definitely worth visiting in Austria this summer.

Caribbean vibes

Austrians are very proud of the quality of their waters, springing straight from the Alps and filling in its lakes every summer season. The clear waters can be better seen in some places in the country, making you feel like you are on a Caribbean beach or another tropical paradise.

In Salzburg, an excellent option for those who want to swim in turquoise-blue waters lies the Fuschlsee. The lake's shallow areas shimmer with a captivating turquoise-green hue, reflecting its exceptional water quality.

Along the lakeshore, you'll find several natural swimming spots, as well as the Fuschlseebad, which offers more structure. The extraordinary water quality of Lake Fuschl can be attributed, in part, to the strict prohibition of motorboats.

One popular option for clear blue waters is Lake Wörthersee, Carinthia's largest lake and one of the prettiest in the country. Some lake areas boast turquoise waters - but they can only be reached by boat, stand-up paddle or swimming to the shallow area of the lake's island.

Another beautiful lake in Austria is the aptly named Grüner See (Green Lake) in Styria. Its waters shine from emerald green to turquoise, depending on the light. The good news is that it is hard to find a jaw-dropping photo of the lake that isn't jaw dropping. The bad news is that swimming in it is not allowed.

Near Vienna

Laxenburg, renowned for its enchanting Laxenburg Castle and its picturesque park, also offers a delightful bathing pond that shouldn't be missed, especially on scorching summer days. Nestled south of Vienna, the bathing pond is surrounded by a serene sunbathing lawn, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun's rays.

Located in Burgenland, Neufelder See is easily accessible by car or regional train from Meidling, with a travel time of approximately 45 minutes. This picturesque lake offers crystal-clear waters perfect for playful splashing and diving adventures. If you're interested in diving, a diving school is available within the bathing area.

You don't need to leave Vienna to find great lakes and ponds for swimming. Located in Vienna's 22nd district, the charming Badeteich Hirschstetten awaits visitors all year round. This idyllic spot offers a dedicated dog zone where your furry companions can play and even take a refreshing dip in the water. There are plenty of activities for human visitors, including a beach volleyball court, boccia, and table tennis.

Off the beaten track

Tucked away in a stunning mountainous setting, Lake Leopoldstein, in Styria, is an excellent choice for those who want to visit a beautiful but not too crowded lake. This remarkable bathing destination is situated at an elevation of 628 meters above sea level, nestled at the base of the lake's towering cliffs in the western Hochschwab range. The lake's water is pristine and transparent, reaching a maximum temperature of 20C.

Lake Erlaufsee, between Styria and Lower Austria, is a mountain lake at the foot of the Gemeindealpe, known locally as a "natural jewel". It has clean and clear water, fresh mountain air and is surrounded by a green forest.