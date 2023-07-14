Heatwave: Austria braces for temperatures up to 37C

Advertisement

After stormy weather hit the Alpine nation this week, Austria is set for another scorching few days.

Experts at Geosphere Austria predict that a new summer heatwave will begin on Friday and continue over the weekend.

High air pressure will dominate the weather in the Eastern Alps on Friday, meaning it will be sunny and dry. In the south, there is a slight chance of short rain showers.

Forecasters said the wind would gradually shift southeast to southwest during the day, but will be light to moderate. Early temperatures reached 10 to 19C, with daytime highs between 25 and 32C.

On Saturday, the sun will shine throughout the country - from Vorarlberg to the eastern edge of the Alps and from the Bohemian Massif to the Karawanken and the Carnic Alps in the south.

The wind will be light to moderate and increase briskly from east to south in the country's eastern half. In the morning, the temperature is expected to be 13 to 20C, and during the day it will reach 29 to 37C, with the warmest temperatures on the north side of the Alps.

In the capital Vienna, there will be highs of 36C on Saturday, according to forecasts, while it will reach a slightly more manageable 33C in Innsbruck.

On Sunday, it will be sunny in many places until the afternoon. On the northern side of the Alps, it will initially be partly windy and hot. Gradually, however, clouds will move in from Switzerland. Later, showers and thunderstorms will develop and slowly spread eastwards. Away from the mountains, however, it will remain dry until the evening.

On Sunday morning, temperatures will be between 15 and 22C. During the day, it will be very hot again, with highs of 29 to 36C from west to east.

Motorists on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road on June 26th, 2023. The landscape of this area is changing due to climate change.

Expect a bit of change on Monday.

Showers are forecast and there is likely to be thunderstorms in the afternoon in the south of Austria.

Temperatures are expected to rise from 16 to 22C in the morning to 27 to 33C in the afternoon.

Tuesday is forecast to be another mixed day with lots of sun, heat and some showers with possible thunderstorms.

There could once again be highs of 33C in some areas.

What can I do during heatwaves?

Extreme heat can lead to physical problems, especially for older people and those with illnesses.

Make sure you drink enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day. This helps to regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration. Additionally, cooling the face, arms, lower legs, and feet can temporarily relieve the heat.

To keep your home as cool as possible, close curtains, blinds, and shutters. This helps to prevent excessive heat from entering your living spaces.

Try and avoid being in direct sunlight especially around midday. If you are hot and about in the heat, take breaks regularly in the shade.

Obviously, slap on that sunscreen generously and reapply often when you're outdoors. Wearing headgear, such as a hat or cap, can provide shade and protect your head and face from direct sunlight.

Never leave children or animals alone in a vehicle, as temperatures inside a parked car can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.

Lastly, check on your neighbours and loved ones if they are likely to struggle in the heat.