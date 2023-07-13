German words you need to know: Der Föhn

Advertisement

Can you feel the Alpine breeze? Nope, that’s just a hairdryer …

This word is certainly multi-faceted. Der Föhn, along with the word der Haartrockner, translates to ‘hair dryer’. Unlike the latter, literal translation, though, der Föhn has further meanings.

Der Föhn is also used in a meteorological sense to refer to the dry, warm winds which occur when air flows over high mountains, particularly over the Alps. According to the German dictionary Duden, the word Föhn can be traced back to the Middle High German foenne and Old High German phōnno. This in turn sees its roots in the Latin favonius, which translates to ‘spring wind’ or ‘west wind’.

Föhn is used as a loanword in English with the terms ‘foehn winds’ or ‘the foehn effect’. These expressions are used to describe the process of wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain becoming dry and warm on the other side. You can perhaps see the logic between the two definitions of the German Föhn , then. The warm air produced by a hairdryer reflects the warm winds of the Alps (supposedly).