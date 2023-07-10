Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrian network operators get terrible reviews

A recent survey conducted by the management and technology consultancy Bearing Point revealed concerning results regarding satisfaction with mobile and fixed network access in Austria. The survey included 10,850 participants from eight European countries. The findings indicated a rather dissatisfactory situation in Austria compared to other countries.

When it comes to mobile network performance, only 17.4 percent of respondents from Austria expressed satisfaction, placing Austria second to last in Europe, with only Germans having a lower rate (13.3 percent). In comparison, 54 percent of Europeans overall reported satisfaction with their mobile network.

The situation in the fixed network area is even worse, with only 11.9 percent of respondents from Austria stating their satisfaction with their fixed network connection. This ranks Austria as the lowest in Europe regarding fixed network satisfaction.

The survey also addressed the penetration and satisfaction with 5G, the latest mobile technology. Despite reports of 5G being available in 95 percent of Austrian households, only 22.8 percent of respondents in Austria reported using the service, compared to 26.8 percent across Europe. However, among those who have switched to 5G, 64.9 percent expressed satisfaction with the newer technology.

How Austria has tightened laws to prevent political corruption

Austria on Friday tightened its anti-corruption law after a string of scandals that brought down top politicians, including former chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The legislative changes approved by parliament mean it will be punishable to "buy a mandate", meaning anyone who accepts or solicits a bribe and then successfully runs for office will face jail time.

Heatwaves and thunderstorms in Austria

According to the meteorological institute Geosphere Austria, the upcoming week will bring hot and varied weather conditions. On Monday, it will be predominantly sunny across the country, but spring clouds will start to form in the afternoon, leading to thunderstorms, particularly in the western and northern regions. Afternoon temperatures will range from 28C to 36C, with the western areas experiencing slightly cooler temperatures.

Tuesday will see any lingering clouds from overnight thunderstorms dissipating quickly, resulting in ample sunshine throughout the country. However, some cluster clouds will develop over the mountains in the afternoon, leading to the possibility of localised thunderstorms in the central Alps and southern regions. High temperatures for the day will range from 29C to 36C.

In the morning of Wednesday, dense clouds accompanied by thundery showers will move through the western regions, while the rest of the country will experience mostly sunny conditions. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will increase across the country from the west. The southeastern areas are expected to remain predominantly dry. Temperatures will be sultry, ranging from 27C to 35C.

Thursday will be marked by a disturbance zone lingering over Austria, slowly moving southeastward. This will result in widespread cloud cover and the likelihood of rain, showers, and embedded thunderstorms with heavy downpours. The sun will only occasionally appear, and temperatures will cool considerably, ranging from 22C to 28C.

Friday will bring predominantly sunny weather, with spring clouds over the mountains remaining relatively harmless. However, isolated warm thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon along the main ridge of the Alps and in the southern areas. Temperatures will reach 27C to 30C.

Last Generation protests at Schwedenplatz in Vienna

As scheduled, members of the activist group Last Generation initiated their protest at Schwedenplatz in Vienna on Monday morning at around 8 am. Individuals wearing high-visibility waistcoats have taken to the streets to raise awareness of their demands. Police are already at the scene and advising people to make way.

This time, the civil society platform Omas gegen rechts (grandmas against the right) supports the group and demonstrates with posters on the streets. Last Generation is calling for an end to new oil and gas subsidies and implementing a 100 km/h speed limit on motorways.

The strike at Schwedenplatz marks the beginning of a new wave of protests. A spokesperson for Last Generation informed ORF Vienna that several sit-ins, protest marches, and demonstrations are planned to occur in Vienna in the coming days and weeks.

In a recent demonstration on June 28th, activists advocated for increased climate protection by staging a protest march during the early morning traffic on Vienna's Ringstraße.

Action plan against right-wing extremism

During the Upper Austrian government meeting on Monday, the approval of an action plan against right-wing extremism will be discussed. The program encompasses various preventive measures to be implemented by various state departments, which have been deemed crucial by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Comprising 60 new preventive measures, the action plan primarily focuses on education, information dissemination, media literacy, and promoting democracy awareness. Alongside reports from various organisations and departments, the plan includes an assessment from the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism, detailing the current situation.

According to the constitutional protectors, the Identitarian movement has capitalised on public discontent surrounding COVID-19 measures, recruiting individuals sympathetic to their cause and even finding allies within anti-measure circles who advocate violence. The various COVID-19 demonstrations have served as recruitment platforms, particularly in Steyr. Overall, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has observed the blurring of boundaries between the Identitarians, the well-known neo-Nazi scene, and German nationalist fraternities. Incidents involving right-wing extremism at the Mauthausen Memorial and in Braunau, Hitler's birthplace, remain significant concerns for investigators.

Possible wolf sightings near Innsbruck

There have been reports of possible wolf sightings in the Innsbruck area over the past few days. On Sunday morning, another alleged wolf sighting was reported at Natterer Boden. However, the province is currently unable to confirm whether it was indeed a wolf, according to an ORF report.

A video capturing a potential wolf was recorded with a mobile phone on Saturday at Natterer Boden.



Deputy Mayor Johannes Anzengruber (ÖVP) emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the public. Innsbruck is the only district with a 24-hour hotline where people can report wolf sightings.

The state authorities have not yet been able to confirm the presence of wolves in Natters, Innsbruck, and the surrounding areas. Anton Larcher, the state's "master hunter, " mentioned that DNA evidence will likely be collected if DNA traces are found. Subsequently, the government would decide on the potential issuance of a removal order. Farmers in the affected regions are advised to keep their livestock in stables, and any possible wolf sightings should be promptly reported to the authorities.

