COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?

When moving to a new country, one of the first tasks is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Here is what you need to know about the main companies in Austria.

Published: 3 November 2022 14:51 CET
Which mobile phone provider is the best in Austria? (Photo by Pixabay /Pexels)

If you are relocating to Austria, especially if coming from outside the European Union, one of the first steps is to get a local phone number (and data plan). In Austria, getting a new SIM card is relatively easy; there are almost no requirements (but you do need to show an ID, as there are no anonymous phone lines in Austria), and it could be very cheap to get a prepaid one, for example. 

For those looking for a contract, companies will ask you for a picture ID, proof of address (the Meldezettel in Austria) and your bank account details. 

In some cases, they might also ask for proof that you live legally in Austria, such as the Anmeldebescheiningung. And, even though every EU company should theoretically accept euro accounts in any country, reports that Austrian mobile operators sometimes refuse to accept accounts such as N26 (which does not have an Austrian IBAN) are common. 

Austria had a telecommunications state monopoly until the late 1990s, which explains why there are so few major telecom operators in the Alpine country. The leading providers are A1, Drei and Magenta (owned by Deutsche Telekom). Besides them, dozens of smaller operators rent out the “big three”‘s network.

The traditional ones

Research by OpenSignal pointed out that A1 has the fastest average download and upload speeds in Austria. However, Drei and Magenta have recently ” shortened the lead” of A1. As the three companies operate with 5G, the speeds are overall very fast and fluctuate depending on location and type. For example, Drei had the highest average 5G download speed in 2022, followed by Magenta. 

OpenSignal suggested that A1 users experienced the “most consistent quality of service”. The picture below shows the winner in each category evaluated by the researcher, including overall experience, 5G experience, coverage (Magenta wins in Availability and is a joint winner with A1 in the 5G and 5G range) and consistency. 

© Opensignal Limited

The companies also have coverage maps, which could be decisive for those looking for the highest internet speeds.

When it comes to money, the providers offer several packages. In Austria, they commonly divide tariffs between “Handys mit Vertrag”, meaning you buy the mobile phone and get the sim card with a contract or “Tarife ohne Handy”, which is a contract without a mobile phone attached to it.

There are also several different promotions and packages you can get when you are a young student or if you also sign up for their home internet service, for example. 

For a better comparison, we’ve chosen standard packages of tariffs without a cellphone – as many immigrants already arrive with their phones or may have other expenses in mind other than buying a new phone. 

Price comparison

For A1, a plan with unlimited data adds up to €39.90/month for people who are not customers of the A1 Internet service. The plan offers speeds of up to 150Mbit/s download and 50Mbit/s upload and uses the 5G network. In comparison, for €14.90/month, people can get 12GB per month with download speeds of 40 Mbit/s and upload of 10 Mbit/s – without a 5G connection.

Currently, A1 has a special promotion and is giving anyone over the age of 26 double the amount of data. They are also waiving the €49.90 activation fee. 

You can find more information about tariffs without phone or minimum time on the Tarife ohne Handy page.

On Drei, there are also many options depending on promos or whether or not you are already a Drei client. For non-binding and no-phone sim cards, there are a few options. The only one that offers 5G network coverage is the Ideal SIM Unlimited, with unlimited data and speeds of  300Mbit/s (download) and 100Mbit/s (upload).

It costs €39.90/month and has an activation fee of €69.90 (which is currently and often reduced to €9.90). The plan also gives users 1GB to use in Switzerland, Turkey, the US and the UK.

However, for €11.90/month, you can get 8G of data with download speeds of 150 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 50 Mbit/s. You can find more information about tariffs without phones or minimum period contracts on the SIM Only Tarife page.

Finally, with Magenta, there are many offers (including promos for young people, seniors, and people who are already Magenta customers). An unlimited data package on the 5G network with speeds of 350Mbit/s (download) and 100 Mbit/s (upload) costs €35/month. The tariff includes 500MB of data in Switzerland, Serbia, Bosnia, Turkey, the US and Canada.

For €15/month, there is the Mobile Sim Only S option, which gives you 10GB of data and download speeds of 150 Mbit/s (upload at 50 Mbit/s). You also get 100mg of data in the countries mentioned above.

There is also an activation fee of €69.99 and a yearly fee of €33. 

Which provider works best for you? Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash

The low-cost options

There are several other options for those looking for cheaper alternatives. These mobile operators rent out the existing grid offered by the “big three”, so you can check what grid they use and see if the coverage is good in your area. 

The local supermarkets offer the most famous “cheap” plans, like Hofer (which has HOT), the Spar group with the S-Budget, Billa and Penny, which sell Yesss! And Lidl Connect. However, there are other options, including Spusu, which sells an easy and quick e-SIM prepaid option.

For example, the “bestseller” HoT package includes 1,000 minutes or SMS and 30GB of data (of which 8.3GB you can use in other EU countries outside of Austria) for €9.90. In addition, you can add several “refills” and “boosters” according to your needs. HoT uses the network of both Magenta and Drei, depending on usage type.

You can find more information and the detailed coverage map for HoT HERE.

Spusu has several packages and some of the cheapest offers starting at €3.90/month (you get 1GB, 100 minutes and 100 SMS with this). For people who never use their phones to call anymore. There are also data-only tariffs. For example, you can pay € 4.90/month and get 7 GB of data. You can still use your phone, but there is a 4cent/minute charge.

You can find more information (but not a detailed coverage map) for Spusu HERE.

This is intended to be a general guide and reference – detailed prices, offers and even coverage change constantly. Check the current and specific details with the provider before making a final decision.

IN PHOTOS: Austria’s Vorarlberg sustainable architecture

Austria's verdant Vorarlberg region is a pioneer in sustainable design, attracting legions of architects and curious visitors who draw inspiration from its breathtaking buildings.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:57 CET
Communities in the westernmost state of the Alpine country have opted for beauty, comfort and a careful use of resources since the 1960s. “Every time I come here, I get a big kick out of it. They’re 35 years ahead of us,” said Pierre Leroy, deputy mayor of Puy-Saint-Andre and part of a French delegation of architects and officials on a study trip to Vorarlberg.

Vorarlberg’s sustainable architecture is often referred to as “Baukultur” and crops up across the region — from collective housing projects to schools and factories.

There is a preference for local building materials: white pine and earth replace concrete whenever possible.

Architecture in Vorarlberg is defined by its clear, compact and functional design, but it does not cut corners on aesthetics.

As well as architects, the region’s carpenters and craftspeople enjoy great international recognition and are in high demand. Economy is a guiding principle of the “Vorarlberg school”, which does not shy away from using prefabricated parts to reduce costs — and prioritises energy efficiency.

Energy efficient

A lot of houses in the region are built to “passive house” standards, which denote buildings with minimal energy needs due to perfected insulation, specific ventilation, and the installation of solar panels and heat pumps.

A photo taken on October 10, 2022 shows the construction site for the extension of the polytechnic school in Hittisau, in the western Austrian federal state of Vorarlberg.(Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

A community house in the village of Krumbach makes use of massive triple glazing, while the local Metzler cheese factory was made entirely out of wood and is almost self-sufficient due to its geothermal and solar heating.

The renovated Zwischenwasser town hall meanwhile has reduced its heating needs by a factor of four.

The Vorarlberg region, with its 400,000 inhabitants and 150 architectural offices, boasts an abundance of wood, hydroelectricity, and a flourishing economy.

The ingenuity of its people plays a big part too — they have a reputation for being down to earth and proactive.

Residents in Krumbach also welcomed collective housing projects instead of separate houses without resistance. “What I’m most proud of is that people are united by a common sense,” said Arnold Hirschbuehl, a former mayor of Krumbach who championed the architecture.

He praised the way people used “resources in the most sustainable way possible, while staying true to themselves.”

Not all green

Unlike neighbouring Germany, Vorarlberg is not traditionally a bastion of the Greens: the majority of people in the westernmost region of Austria vote conservative.

“This is a very conservative and Catholic region. People here are pragmatic: they sit down and do things,” said French architect Dominique Gauzin-Mueller, a specialist on Vorarlberg’s wooden architecture. “They are ecological because of their moral values and because they care about their children’s future,” she added.

The state government has supported the ecological movement, with considerable subsidies for housing based on strict criteria since 2001.

These include the quality of indoor air and usage of ecological materials, while prohibiting coal, electric convectors, and PVC in floor coverings.

Some experts wonder whether the successes seen in Vorarlberg can be repeated elsewhere. The regional style has had an enormous influence on wooden architecture in Europe.

In the green Vorarlberg region, in Austria, at the very west of the country, architects and artisans draw their inspiration from nature and constantly seek to renew their techniques to stay relevant and energy efficient. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

Most architects working with wood in France today have visited Vorarlberg for inspiration.

Leroy, who is on his third trip to the region, said: “It’s about working together. If we do not cooperate amid the climate crisis, we will fail”.

But there are those who see flaws in the model. 

Architect Clemens Quirin believes the economic boom in the largely agricultural state has driven up land prices in the lowlands to the extent that creativity and ecology have taken a back seat.

Quirin, the curator of the Vorarlberg Institute of Architecture in Dornbirn, said standards for housing have been relaxed in recent years.

“Public buildings are still of high quality, but housing projects have been poor for the past 10 years: demand is so high that developers can sell anything.”

But Europe’s current energy crisis might help reverse that trend by putting ecology back at the centre of those projects, Quirin said.

