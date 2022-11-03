For members
COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?
When moving to a new country, one of the first tasks is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Here is what you need to know about the main companies in Austria.
Published: 3 November 2022 14:51 CET
Which mobile phone provider is the best in Austria? (Photo by Pixabay /Pexels)
IN PHOTOS: Austria’s Vorarlberg sustainable architecture
Austria's verdant Vorarlberg region is a pioneer in sustainable design, attracting legions of architects and curious visitors who draw inspiration from its breathtaking buildings.
Published: 31 October 2022 10:57 CET
