Up to 37C: Heatwave to reach Austria next week

Advertisement

The second heatwave of the year is on the horizon, and according to Konstantin Brandes, an expert at the Austrian Severe Weather Centre (UWZ), it is expected to be even more intense than the first one in June, with temperatures reaching up to 37C in certain areas. However, it's important to be cautious as higher temperatures also increase the risk of severe weather in Austria.

Following the initial heatwave in June, summer temperatures have returned to normal. While Wednesday brought severe weather warnings and high temperatures across the country, Thursday will see a temporary moderation under a cold front, with only moderate warmth.

As we approach the weekend, warm and humid air masses will settle over most of Austria, with relatively weak disturbances. Many regions can expect intermittent sunshine throughout the day, although there will also be periods of extensive cloud cover, and cloudiness is expected to increase as the day progresses. Consequently, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms remains relatively high, particularly in the central Alps and southern regions.

READ ALSO: ‘Unimaginable’: Austria’s highest paradise feels heat of climate change

However, starting from Friday, the weather will change again. A high-pressure system will bring sunny and increasingly hot days to Austria. On Friday, temperatures are anticipated to exceed the 30C mark nationwide frequently. The heat is expected to intensify over the weekend, reaching its peak at the beginning of next week, with temperatures potentially soaring up to 37C on Monday.

What can I do during extreme heat days?

Although many Austrians will welcome the upcoming days of good weather, the announced heatwave with temperatures above 30C can also lead to physical problems, especially for old and sick people. Here are some tips on protecting yourself and your family as temperatures soar.

Firstly, drinking enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day is essential. This helps to regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration. Additionally, cooling the face, arms, lower legs, and feet can temporarily relieve the heat.

READ ALSO: How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

To keep interiors as cool as possible, closing curtains, blinds, and shutters during the day is recommended. This helps to prevent excessive heat from entering your living spaces. Wearing headgear, such as a hat or cap, can provide shade and protect your head and face from direct sunlight.

Advertisement

Taking breaks in shaded areas is essential, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Finding a cool and shady spot can help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Lastly, it is crucial to never leave children or animals alone in a vehicle, as temperatures inside a parked car can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.