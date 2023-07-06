Austria's rail company ÖBB to invest in new double-decker trains

Advertisement

ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) is set to introduce double-decker express trains on the Western train line from 2026 onwards, increasing passenger capacity and improving comfort.

The state railway has ordered 14 double-decker Railjets from the Swiss company Stadler, each spanning 160 meters long. With a top speed of 200 km/h, these trains will offer approximately 480 seats, a 19 percent increase compared to the existing Railjets, the company said in a press release.

"People are willing to switch to public transport if it is cheap, comfortable, and attractive. With the new double-decker trains, ÖBB is meeting this demand.", said Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler. The introduction of these trains coincides with the completion of the Semmering Base Tunnel (Semmering-Basistunnel), enabling them to operate on the southern route as well.

What will the trains look like?

ÖBB's investment in the double-decker Railjets aims to provide additional seating capacity and facilitate faster passenger changes.

The new trains boast several features, including low-floor boarding and areas with improved accessibility, amenities such as USB connections in every row, free WLAN, the ÖBB Railnet onboard portal, and real-time information displays. Furthermore, the trains offer automatic air conditioning and video surveillance.

The purchase of these double-decker Railjets marks another milestone in ÖBB's collaboration with Stadler, following their successful partnership with Westbahn, ÖBB's private competitor. ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä expressed confidence in the partnership, emphasising Stadler's reputation for delivering trains on schedule. The order also includes 21 Cityjet double-decker trains for the eastern Austrian region, bringing the total investment to €600 million.

Increasing demand

While ÖBB awaits the delivery of the new rolling trains, it has experienced a significant surge in passenger numbers, driven by factors such as the Klimaticket offer, rising fuel prices, and a growing preference for environmentally friendly transportation. Acknowledging the challenges posed by increased demand, ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä said that the new trains would alleviate overcrowding and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

ÖBB's plans include a potential framework contract for up to 540 trains to modernise local transport and introduce new sets for regional routes. The agreement, currently shrouded in secrecy, is expected to replace the ageing regional trains, including the "Talent-2" model, and attract bids from major train manufacturers.