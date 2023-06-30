How tenants in Austria can save money from July 2023

Advertisement

Saturday's big change for tenants concerns the payment of brokerage fees, also known as "Provision."

The federal government has announced an amendment to the renter's law, introducing the buyer's principle, or Bestellerprinzip, for apartment rentals.

Under the current system, tenants are responsible for various fees, including a security deposit and the first month's rent when they move into a new apartment. One of these fees is the Provision, a brokerage fee equivalent to two months' rent, which tenants must pay even if they find the apartment online or if the property owner is the one who engages the services of a brokerage firm.

However, starting in July, the responsibility of paying the brokerage fee will be on the party that hires the real estate agency.

Unless the property is privately rented directly by the owner without involving a brokerage firm (in which case there should be no fee), the cost will now need to be paid by the individual or entity that engages the agency's services.

This change aims to provide a fairer and more transparent system for tenants, relieving them of the financial burden of paying the brokerage fee when not using the services of a real estate agency for apartment rentals.

READ MORE: CONFIRMED: Austria to scrap broker's fee on apartment rentals in 2023

Some rents to increase

Advertisement

However, renters aren't completely off the hook when it comes to rising costs.

Starting from July 1st, Austria will see a 5.51 percent increase in category rents, impacting approximately 135,000 households nationwide.

The Rent Law Act mandates that if inflation surpasses 5 percent, the Minister of Justice must declare a rent increase. This adjustment applies to all tenants residing in buildings governed by the Tenancy Act (MRG) and whose lease agreements were entered into before March 1st, 1994.

Therefore the effects are generally limited to those on very old leases.

READ ALSO: Renting in Austria: When can my landlord increase the rent, and by how much?