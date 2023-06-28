Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Lower Austria to ban gender language in official communications

The political landscape in Lower Austria has experienced a significant shift since the centre-right ÖVP lost its absolute majority five months ago. The far-right FPÖ now holds political power in the largest federal state, clearly departing from the previous black-blue government.

One item on the state government's agenda is the implementation of a gender-language ban for state authorities. This particular issue generated intense debate during the presentation of the government program. The aim is to prohibit using gender asterisks, indented I's, and colons in official documents and publications.

In German, language can be made gender-neutral by modifying the words used. For instance, a kindergarten seeking a pedagogue could advertise for "Pädagog:innen," which encompasses both male and female candidates in a single word. Other advertisements may use "Pädagoging bzw. Pädagogen," which uses the two words, female and male versions, of the profession.

The Lower Austrian government intends to end what they perceive as the "madness of gendering". A spokesperson for the FPÖ stated to Der Standard that the administration would also encourage universities, healthcare companies, and kindergartens to adopt similar measures.

The directive to eliminate multi-gender designations will be binding for all state authorities. Additional details will be announced by the government partners in the following weeks. The FPÖ asserts that the decree has been developed in close collaboration with the ÖVP.

65 houses evacuated after gas explosion in Upper Austria

On Tuesday evening, a gas explosion occurred in Ansfelden, in the Linz-Land district of Upper Austria. The incident resulted in one person sustaining severe injuries and the evacuation of 65 houses, with one house completely destroyed, according to an ORF broadcast. The explosion is believed to be connected to deep drilling activities.

The incident began with water leaking from a well at a depth of approximately 90 meters, followed by gas release. The fire department was promptly notified, but shortly after that, a severe explosion occurred near the drilling site, causing a house to catch fire. According to the police, a man suffered serious injuries while his wife escaped unharmed.

Even after midnight, gas continued to leak in the affected settlement, prompting the district governor of Linz-Land, Manfred Hageneder, to order the evacuation of 65 houses. Approximately 100 individuals were displaced from their homes, with 60 residents finding temporary shelter at the municipal office in Ansfelden, where they received assistance from Red Cross personnel.

It remains uncertain when residents will be able to return to their homes. Experts from OMV, Austria's energy company, are already at the accident site and are working on sealing the borehole.

Kickl wants a referendum on cash in constitution

Herbert Kickl, the chairman of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), is advocating for a referendum to protect cash and the right to make cash payments enshrined in the constitution. He said that using cash as a means of payment is under threat, particularly "due to European policies".

According to Kickl, the ÖVP-Greens government lacks the determination and courage to oppose the gradual elimination of cash by the European Union (EU). He stated to APA that cash payment limits are being planned under the pretext of combating corruption and terrorism, ultimately leading to the replacement of banknotes and coins with the "digital euro."



Kickl defended that cash represents freedom, self-determination, and security, stating that "cash is printed freedom." He believes that the best way to safeguard this freedom and security is by explicitly including cash and the right to pay with cash in the country's constitution, creating a solid foundation for its protection, which he refers to as "Fortress Cash."

In addition, Kickl mentioned the petition "For unrestricted cash payments," which was signed by more than 530,000 Austrians. He criticised the People's Party (ÖVP), the Greens, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), and the NEOS for disregarding the petition and "shelving" it, despite its significant public support.

Climate activists block Vienna traffic

On Wednesday morning, climate activists once again took action in Vienna, displaying a large poster with the message, "This is a disruption against destruction." They blocked Vienna's Ringstrasse during the rally, which was not officially registered.

The demonstration caused a significant traffic jam during the morning rush hour, with congestion extending back to Franz-Josefs-Kai. Delays were experienced on the Zweierlinie, Karlsplatz, and Schwarzenbergplatz.

Police presence was noted at the scene, and it was estimated that around 20 people participated in the protest.

The climate activists' stickers advocated for a maximum speed limit of 100 km/h on Austria's highways and called for a halt to new oil and gas drilling.

