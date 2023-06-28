German phrase of the day: Das Blaue vom Himmel versprechen

Advertisement

Das Blaue vom Himmel versprechen means ‘to promise the blue of the sky’, or in other words to sell an unreachable dream. We have a number of variations on this sentiment in English, if you are setting unrealistic expectations you may be said to be promising heaven and earth, or even the moon and the stars.

Though the idioms in English are generally celestial, the sky is clearly the limit in Austria. Ever the realists, the Germanic believe it is even too far-fetched to try to guarantee good weather.

The idiom comes from the idea that it is never a good choice to try and assure someone of factors that are out of your control. As much as you may be confident that the skies will remain cloudless for the foreseeable future, sometimes even top weather forecasters can’t predict a storm.