The best events and festivals taking place in Austria this summer

June 23rd to 25th: Donauinselfest 2023, Vienna

The Donauinselfest in Austria is renowned as Europe's largest free open-air music festival, held annually on Vienna's Danube Island. Spanning three days, from June 23rd to June 25th, the festival draws approximately three million attendees.

Since its inception in 1983, the festival has become a longstanding tradition on the 21.1-kilometre river island. This year, the party promises an array of distinct areas and 13 stages, as outlined on the official website. With over 700 hours of program content, visitors can anticipate a diverse and extensive entertainment experience, including famous stars such as rapper RAF Camora and singer Bonnie Tyler.

August 17th to 19th: FM4 Frequency Festival, Lower Austria

FM4 is one of Austria’s national radio stations, popular with the country’s young and multicultural population. The annual Frequency Festival is a showcase of the music played on FM4.

The 2023 event will take place once again in St. Pölten, Lower Austria, and tickets are now on sale now at the website. The lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Kraftklub and Electric Callboy.

June 29th to July 22nd: Summer Festival Kittsee, Burgenland

The Kittsee Summer Festival takes place in the picturesque castle park of the baroque jewel and offers visitors a unique and magical theatrical atmosphere. The location's historical significance, where Joseph Haydn once personally conducted for Maria Theresa, gives the performances a unique charm and brings the past back to life.

In addition to the impressive theatre performances, the Kittsee Summer Festival also attracts visitors with a culinary village offering local delicacies and specialities.

June 29th to July 2nd: Woodstock der Blasmusik, Upper Austria

Upper Austria's own Woodstock festival brings people together with more than 130 acts on six stages over four days in the summer. The programme, focused on brass music, includes colourful locations with a rusty feel, new and old bands and even specific events for families and children.

Of course, visitors can also enjoy local food and a great selection of beverages- plus they can take some time off to go to the "festival beach" and freshen up.

A photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows the stage with auditorium of the Large Festival Hall (Grosses Festpielhaus) of the Salzburg Festival in Salzburg, Austria. - Many of opera's most celebrated voices have soared and resonated in its highly acclaimed acoustics, yet the creation of the historic auditorium at the Salzburg Festival was a tall order 60 years ago. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

July 20th to September 30th: Salzburger Festspiele, Salzburg

The Salzburg Festival is an annual celebration of art and culture in the historic city of Salzburg, in the west of Austria.

It has been described as one of the most important festivals in the world for opera, classical music and drama, and the organisers sell over 200,000 tickets each year.

The event was officially established in August 1920 by Austrian writer Hugo von Hofmannsthal to promote peace following World War I and support the creation of a new Austrian identity following the fall of the Habsburg Empire.

June 30th to July 2nd: Austrian F1 Grand Prix, Styria

The Austrian Grand Prix has been held at the Red Bull Ring in Styria since 2014; this year is no exception. The three-day motorsports event attracted record crowds in 2022, and the same is expected in 2023.

Even if you don’t attend this event, be prepared for heavy traffic in and around the venue in the days leading up to and after the final race.

July 8th to August 29th: Carinthischer Sommer, Carinthia

The Carinthian Summer is the most important music and cultural festival in the Austrian province of Carinthia. It has been held annually since 1969 in the summer months of July and August in Ossiach, the city of Villach, and other venues in Carinthia.

The unique atmosphere of the Carinthian Summer, with its diverse venues, captivates artists and audiences worldwide every year in July and August. Above all, the musical diversity is in the foreground. In addition to chamber and orchestral music as well as church opera, music from the fields of jazz and crossover, rock/pop and the experimental area is also offered as part of the festival program to inspire audiences of all ages.

The Rising Stars concerts promote young artists and integrate them into the festival. For example, the International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition winners can present themselves to a large audience.

July 15th to July 16th: Nordkette Wetterleuchten Tyrol

The 20th edition of the "Nordkette Wetterleuchten" Electronic Music Festival is set to showcase extraordinary performances by renowned artists at the breathtaking Seegrube, high above Innsbruck, in mid-July.

On July 15th and 16th, 2023, the "Nordkette Wetterleuchten" Festival will once again grace the heights above Innsbruck, nestled in the heart of Tirol. A convenient gondola ride will transport festival equipment, musicians, artists, food and drinks, and approximately 1,100 guests to an elevation of 2,000 meters above sea level. This extraordinary event will feature an impressive lineup of DJs, live acts, and local Innsbruck legends alongside nationally and internationally acclaimed performers.

The Electronic Music Festival offers uninterrupted panoramic views of Innsbruck, the majestic surrounding mountains, and beyond. Embracing the best outdoor venues that Innsbruck has to offer, this two-day festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of electronic music in a stunning setting.

July 19th to August 20th: Bregenz Festival 2023, Vorarlberg

Another significant and traditional festival in Austrian summer is the Bregenz Festival in the Vorarlberg capital.

Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting revival of Giacomo Puccini's opera "Madame Butterfly" on July 20th, 2023.

This extraordinary production offers a unique experience, combining the open-air ambience, a spectacular stage, a stellar cast of top-notch artists, and the unforgettable melodies of Puccini's masterpiece. The lakeside performances and events at the renowned Festspielhaus are awe-inspiring. Alongside "Madame Butterfly" on the enchanting lake stage, the 2023 program will feature a range of opera productions, including G. Verdi's "Ernani," as well as orchestral concerts and theatrical performances.

An integral part of the festival, the world-renowned Vienna Symphony Orchestra has captivated audiences since its inception. The Young Festival will also offer a diverse range of exciting events tailored for children and young people, ensuring a memorable experience for all age groups. In addition, the Kunsthaus Bregenz and the Landestheater will again play significant roles in the festival's offerings.