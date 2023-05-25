Bonnie Tyler and RAF Camora: Here are the highlights of Austria's 2023 Donauinselfest

Advertisement

The Austrian Donauinselfest is known as the largest free open-air music festival in Europe, and it happens yearly on Vienna's Danube island. The festival attracts around three million visitors over its three days of events from June 23rd to June 25th.

The festival has been happening yearly since 1983 on the 21.1-kilometre river island. This year, it has several different areas and 13 stages, according to the official website. Visitors can expect more than 700 hours of the program.

The Donauinselfest aims to foster curiosity and facilitate meaningful encounters, according to Barbara Novak, the SPÖ regional party secretary. During the program presentation, Novak emphasised the festival's diverse offerings, ranging from a wide selection of music to various recreational and sporting activities and gastronomic delights.

From RAF Camora to Bonnie Tyler

At the festival's heart is the large stage, featuring different themes each day curated by FM4, Radio Wien, and Ö3. On Friday, the focus will be on rap sounds, with local chart-topper RAF Camora and German artist Greeen among the performers. The following day will showcase country and rockabilly music with The BossHoss, while Bonnie Tyler will entertain fans of the 80s. In addition, local artists such as Julian Le Play and Alle Achtung will contribute with typical Austrian songs.

On Sunday, Michael Patrick Kelly's performance will evoke nostalgic memories of the legendary Kelly Family concert on the Danube Island in 1995, which drew approximately 200,000 visitors.

In addition, jazz Gitti, a popular artist, will make her sixth appearance at the festival, performing on the Schlager stage on Friday. Other notable acts throughout the event include Insieme, Münchener Freiheit, and the Spider Murphy Gang, offering a diverse range of musical experiences.

The festival will also feature various cultural highlights. ORF III's Culture Time on Friday will showcase the popular K-pop genre in different facets. Literature and humour will take centre stage on Saturday and Sunday, with notable contributors such as Julya Rabinowich, Angelika Niedetzky, Vea Kaiser, and Christoph Fritz.

Sunday will see the gathering of hundreds of rock fans for the "Rocktogether" event organised by radio station 88.6, featuring a collective performance of Metallica's song "Enter Sandman."

Additionally, a design market will be held on Friday, attracting visitors to the island, while the Action & Fun Island will offer various obstacle courses for participants to enjoy.