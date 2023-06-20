German word of the day: Stimmt

Advertisement

Stimmt is often used to affirm a statement. It means ‘agreed’ or ‘that’s right’ so it is very useful in conversational German to show that you are attentive and following along with a discussion.

As a verb, stimmen has a seemingly unending list of meanings, and you might be surprised to see it crop up almost everywhere, from political campaigns to music lessons.

When used to show agreement, stimmen means to be true, but it can also mean to vote in an election, to tune (an instrument), and to add up.