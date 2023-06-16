Free movement courses to kick off in Austria's public parks

Advertisement

Woke up this morning fancying a free course in the park?

Depending on where you are, you could catch a morning Pilates course in Gmunden’s Toscana Park, an AquaFit at 10:30 am in Pressbaum’s beach pool, or a folk dancing class in the evening in Vienna’s Donaustadt.

All are part of Bewegt im Park, a program supported by the federal Sports Ministry, the City of Vienna and the Austrian Social Insurance Association.

The program allows people to go into the park without needing to register beforehand and take a free course given by a trained and experienced professional.

The movement classes are designed for all ages and abilities and go on no matter what the weather is like.

Each scheduled course takes place on the same day, as the same time, and in the same spot for the duration of the summer.

Those interested can find courses on the main Bewegt im Park website, which also features a map and searchable function for people to find courses in their region, or at specific dates or times. People can also search specifically for accessible courses as well.

