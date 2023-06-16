Austria set to be hit by first summer heatwave

Advertisement

Compared to previous years Austria's first heatwave of the summer forecast for next week is actually later than usual.

The last time the country experienced such a late first heatwave was in 1990.

The late start to summer heat was attributed to high-pressure areas getting blocked over the UK and Scandinavia while not moving further west as expected, according to a Kurier report.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a summer of heatwaves and storms?

The situation has been varying across Europe. While Germany and England reached the 30-degree mark in recent weeks, Austria had a relatively cool start to the summer. This cooler weather is expected to continue on Friday, but things will get hotter over the weekend, with temperatures set to hit 29C on Sunday before getting up into the 30s starting on Tuesday or so in most of the country.

So far, Graz is the only city not currently forecast to break the 30C mark next week, although that could obviously change, and temperatures there will still remain at a high 29C.

Advertisement

The west of the country is expected to get the highest temperatures, with Vorarlberg and Tyrol expected to get 32C on Tuesday.

So far this year, Innsbruck has led the country in summer weather days, which meteorologists classify as anything over 25C. The Tyrol capital has seen 21 of those so far. Vienna trails with just seven.

READ ALSO: Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep