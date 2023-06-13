Austrian police warn against scam emails

Advertisement

The police in Austria has issued a warning about a phishing email that is currently circulating, aiming to trick recipients into clicking on an attached document.

In this fraudulent email, a supposed lawyer from the regional police headquarters requests the recipient to make a statement regarding a sensitive case. The email's subject line reads "Convocation - last warning" (or Einberufung letzte Warnung in German) and includes a PDF document as an attachment.

The police spokesperson, Stefan Loidl, warned that such emails are a trap and advised recipients not to open the attached file under any circumstances. He further recommended deleting such suspicious emails immediately upon receipt.

He said: "In the case of such mass extortion e-mails, the police advise not to open the attached file under any circumstances. We also advise deleting such questionable e-mails immediately after receiving them."

Opening the attachments in these mass extortion emails can often lead to malware infecting the recipient's computer system. It is also important not to respond to the email, as doing so confirms to the criminals that the email address is active and can be targeted further.

Some of these phishing emails may also contain poorly written German. To protect oneself, it is advisable to provide a private email address only in exceptional cases and use a separate email address for online store orders or newsletter subscriptions, according to experts.

Different methods

Numerous techniques are employed when it comes to phishing, police said. Currently, scammers have adopted the guise of parcel services, trying to con the victims into paying customs fees. Additionally, fabricated emails purportedly originating from online stores and virtual banking institutions are making the rounds - the criminals attempt to get your password and other sensitive information.

The web pages where individuals are redirected tend to resemble the real ones.

Criminals often use urgency or false promises of prizes, even though the targets have never participated in competitions. Another common trick is when scammers exploit alleged security vulnerabilities, tricking people into providing access data for verification purposes.

The 'fake cops' scam

Not all scams are online, and there are several "popular" tricks criminals try via telephone calls. In Austria, one common scheme is the 'fake cops' scam. The culprits initiate contact with their targets, impersonating police officers, and employ different tactics to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

In a reported case, a man received a phone call where the scammers claimed his name was linked to multiple bank accounts as part of an international police investigation. They coerced him by threatening the loss of his savings unless he transferred his funds to a secure Bitcoin wallet.

Regrettably, the 26-year-old man complied with their demands and transferred more than €10,000 to the designated account. The police have not disclosed the total amount lost.

Austrian law enforcement authorities emphasise that they never request cash transactions over the phone or through email. They urge the public to end suspicious phone calls immediately and contact the police at emergency number 133.

Furthermore, the authorities remind citizens to refrain from disclosing financial details or sensitive information during phone conversations.