Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid dashboard will be discontinued at the end of June

The Austrian Ministry of Health has announced discontinuing the daily coronavirus data updates on the dashboard, which provided information on the number of Covid-19 cases and related deaths in Austria.

This change will take effect from July 1st. Instead, a new dashboard focusing on severe respiratory diseases will be introduced.

This decision is because Covid-19 will be removed from the list of notifiable diseases as of the end of June. The current data files on the internet contain several hundred thousand lines of data, covering approximately 1,200 days of the Covid-19 pandemic in Austria. It remains uncertain whether these historical data will be deleted along with the cessation of daily updates or if they will continue to be accessible online.

To replace the Covid-19 statistics, the Ministry of Health plans to provide figures on severe respiratory illnesses in Austria and its nine provinces. Starting in August, before the flu season, weekly data on the number of hospital admissions and discharges related to severe respiratory infections will be published online. The ministry intends to present the data categorised by federal state, age group, gender, and differentiation between intensive care and regular care units.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Green Party) described this transition as a logical step following the end of mandatory reporting during an interview with Ö1 radio. He stated that the new approach would offer a better understanding of the disease burden caused by all respiratory infections within hospitals.

Klimabonus 2023: Everything we know so far about Austria’s subsidy payment

In response to rising inflation, the Austrian government has implemented several measures to mitigate the impact of increased living costs for residents. One notable measure was the so-called Klimabonus 2022, also known as the climate and anti-inflation bonus, which entailed a one-time payment of €500 for almost every resident in the country.

There will be a similar payment in 2023, but the amount will be significantly lower.

The original €500 Klimabonus consisted of the climate bonus (Klimabonus) and the anti-inflation bonus (Anti-Teuerungsbonus), each amounting to €250. The anti-inflation bonus was a one-time payment and is not expected to be repeated in 2023.

Voters don't recognise the Social Party as 'promoting social policy'

Various disagreements marked the recent SPÖ party conference. Still, one area of agreement among the presidential candidates and their respective supporters was the party conference slogan: "Social policy for Austria."

However, according to a survey conducted by the Market Institute in Linz on behalf of the newspaper Der Standard, most of the electorate does not associate this claim with the SPÖ but rather with Caritas.

In response to the question of which organisations or institutions are perceived to prioritise "social policy for Austria," 60 percent of respondents stated that NGO Caritas fulfilled this role. On the other hand, 25 percent, including every second declared FPÖ (Freedom Party) voter, explicitly disagreed with this attribution. Notably, there is a high level of approval among the Green Party and SPÖ supporters.

Among SPÖ supporters, the party motto is associated with Caritas to a similar extent as with the SPÖ itself. However, among all eligible voters, only 35 percent believe that the SPÖ stands for social policies, while 48 percent think that this does not apply to the SPÖ.

This survey result indicates that the SPÖ has not successfully generated sufficient attention for its main policy agenda in recent days and weeks. The association of "social policy for Austria" with Caritas instead of the SPÖ suggests a disconnect between the party's messaging and public perception.

500-kilo war bomb discovered in Lower Austria

On Tuesday, a rare discovery was made in Guntramsdorf, located in the Mödling district of Austria.

A 500-kilogram aerial bomb from World War II, specifically a napalm bomb, was found buried at a depth of several meters. This type of bomb is considered a rarity, as explosive bombs are usually the ones found in 99 percent of such discoveries, according to Stefan Plainer, the managing director of EOD Munitionsbergung.

The bomb was located 6.5 meters underground and was safely defused before being transported away by the Austrian Armed Forces.

The deliberate search for the bomb was prompted by clear indications from aerial photographs taken during the war. Although the bomb's depth posed no immediate danger, there is always a residual risk, particularly during excavation activities, according to a report by ORF.

During the recovery operation, an evacuation was carried out within a 200-meter radius of the area, as reported by the Austrian Armed Forces.

Violent storms flooded cellars and streets

Fire departments in several Austrian provinces were put on storm alert as violent thunderstorms hit various regions. One of the areas heavily affected was the Styrian district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, particularly in the Großsteinbach area, where the fire departments were called to respond to around 50 operations. Similar situations occurred in Carinthia, Upper Austria, and Burgenland.

The heavy rainfall caused flooding on streets and cellars, leading to blockages and the displacement of mud and branches along traffic routes. Fire departments were pumping out flooded basements and carrying out cleaning and clearing work. Approximately 70 firefighters from five departments were involved in the cleanup efforts, dealing with 17 deployment sites.

In Graz, the capital city of Styria, heavy rainfall also occurred, with the district of Andritz being particularly affected by the thunderstorm. The fire department was alerted to address the situation. The storm centre reported that Bad Radkersburg experienced significant rainfall, with 80 litres of rain per square meter falling within 90 minutes.

Carinthia also experienced multiple floods due to heavy rain, as reported by the local alarm and warning centre on Thursday evening.

In Burgenland, numerous fire departments were challenged by the heavy rainfall, with a total of 200 operations recorded by the regional safety centre. The district of Neusiedl am See, especially Parndorf, was hit the hardest. Fire departments dealt with flooded cellars and responded to incidents at the flooded exit of the eastern freeway (A4) in Parndorf. The high water level also threatened the pumps of the central pumping station at the Parndorfer Bach stream, which supply the sewage treatment plant in Bruck an der Leitha, Lower Austria.

The rain also affected the Nova Rock festival site in Nickelsdorf, resulting in muddy conditions. However, the visitors were well prepared for the situation. In the Lower Mühlviertel region of Upper Austria, local flooding and minor mudslides led to a temporary road closure.

