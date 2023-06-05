Jobs in Austria: Vienna transport company announces recruiting event

Advertisement

Austria's Wiener Linien, the Viennese public transport company, is one of the many firms in the country currently suffering from a staff shortage. So as part of a programme to bring in more workers, Wiener Linien is hosting a "recruiting event" on June 15th from 1 to 7 pm at Vienna's Karlzplatz.

The company is looking for around 100 drivers for streetcars (trams), buses and subways, as well as workshop employees, including mechanics and electricians.

In order for potential employees to get an immediate impression of their future workplace and to get to know the working environment better, the interviews take place in a streetcar (a tram).

Those who would like to participate have two options. First, secure an interview in advance via the online application at wienerlinien.at/recruiting-event. The application deadline for this is June 8th, 2023. You can submit your resume online, and Wiener Linien workers will review your application and may invite you for an interview in one of the "recruiting bims" - the Viennese trams, also known locally as "bims" will be used as makeshift interview stations for the event.

Interested people can also apply directly on-site at the application station and get an interview immediately - though there is no guarantee of a spot.

In addition, there is the opportunity to learn about the 120 job profiles of Wiener Linien on-site.

What jobs are available?

There are several positions in different sectors available that will be open during the recruitment event, according to the company:

Bus driver without D-certificate

Bus driver with D-certificate

Streetcar driver full-time

Streetcar driver part-time

Subway driver

Skilled worker for rail and motor vehicles

Electrician for the signal workshop

Skilled worker for the main workshop

However, a complete list of jobs (with more positions, including office assistant and employee in the online ticket store, for example) can be found HERE.

According to Wiener Linien, interested workers should bring their resumes (if they have not yet applied online), the motivations for their application and their interest in becoming part of the team, and the motivation for a job in the driving service or workshops.

The company added: "We are committed to diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities and are looking for people as diverse as our city. Applications from people with disabilities are expressly encouraged. Furthermore, we aim to increase the proportion of women in management positions and technical areas and are particularly pleased to receive applications from women."

What do they offer?

The salary and benefits will depend on the position and the number of hours. For example, a full-time tram driver (Straßenbahnfahrer) receives a gross compensation of €2,800 for 37.5 hours/week (once training is complete). In addition, there are work events and activities, perks such as a free annual pass and discounts for sports and leisure activities.

Most jobs require good oral and written German skills. Still, for the recruitment day applications, they ask you for your German level via a drop-down menu with options including "no knowledge" all the way through C2 (native language).