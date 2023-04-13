Reader question: Am I allowed to bike in Austrian forests and mountains?

Advertisement

Austria is a very popular destination for those who enjoy sports, especially mountain sports. In winter, the Alpine country is excellent for skiing and snowboarding, but during the summer months, its mountains and forests are just as busy, particularly with mountain bikers.

However, despite having a booming tourism industry focused on the sport (Mountainbiken in Österreich), there are also some essential rules you should be aware of before packing your bike and heading to Austria.

Forests are not always open for biking

Austria's Forest Act determines that anyone can enter a forest for recreational purposes - but that only includes walking, hiking or jogging. If you want to cycle or mountain bike, you need to check whether a particular trail is open for bikers.

Mountain biking on forest trails or open forest terrain without proper permission can incur administrative fines and civil lawsuits, according to the federal government. Depending on the specific case, the administrative violation could be punishable by a fine of up to €150 (for unauthorised biking) or up to €730 in instances of mountain biking on a signed closed forest road.

This also means that at any given point, you might find hikers while biking and people on foot generally have the right of way.

Armin Kaltenegger, head of legal at the Road Safety Board (KfV), told broadcaster ORF: "Hikers can move anywhere. The Austrian Forest Act regulates this, and you can stay in the forest for recreational purposes. Mountain bikers are only allowed to do so where it is clearly marked," he said.

You can find a selection of mountain bike trails in Austria here:

'Rules of the game'

Numerous federal states and organisations have established rules of conduct for cyclists in nature. In many places, they are even prominently displayed at the junctions of mountain bike trails. Not all of them are laws, and some are practically common sense, but Austria's driving association ÖAMTC mentions a few rules of conduct for mountain bikers.

The main one is that mountain bikers should always cycle in such a way that they do not endanger or harm themselves or others. It's important to note that the mountain biker is usually liable if an accident occurs.

"When someone rides in the forest, he must expect dangers such as leaves, roots, branches, depressions, etc," Kaltenegger said. It's only if the landowner (private or public) is "grossly negligent" that he or she could be deemed responsible - but those are rare cases, the legal expert said.

ÖAMTC also mentions that bikers should adhere to traffic regulations, ride visibly or on the right-hand side of paths and avoid alcohol. "It is also clear that you protect your head with a helmet because of the risk of falling. Forest roads are operational areas and workplaces: you must always be prepared for sudden obstacles, wood on the roadway or motor vehicles", the association warns.

Additionally, rules of conduct include riding downhill at a "controllable pace".

"Sometimes it is better to push the bike a few metres," ÖAMTC added. Bikers are also asked to take care of their surroundings, including avoiding unnecessary full braking (which damages paths) and protecting plants and animals.

"Any gates should be closed again after you pass through, and of course, bikers should avoid noise and not leave any waste behind."