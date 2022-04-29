Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How Austria is making life easier for cyclists and pedestrians

Increasing the minimum distance between cars and bikes and reducing waiting times for pedestrian traffic lights are among the changes that will make life easier for bikers and walkers.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:41 CEST
vienna pedestrian street 1st district and tourism center
One of the many car-free streets in the city centre of Vienna (Photo by Anton on Unsplash)

Austria has a master plan for facing climate change and making its cities better to live in. The country has already an extensive network of public transport – though critics say there is much to be done, and it’s now updating its regulations to improve the lives of cyclists and pedestrians.

The amendments to the highway and traffic code “take the rules for walking and cycling from the 1960s to the 21st century”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Grüne) said in a press conference this Friday, 29th. 

“Only now do pedestrians gain priority,” the minister added. 

Along with Andreas Ottenschläger, spokesperson for the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), and Lukas Hammer, mobility spokesperson for the Greens, Gewessler presented a comprehensive reform of the Road Traffic Act (StVO, in German). 

What is changing that will benefit pedestrians? 

The government’s amendments aim to give higher priority to both pedestrians and cyclists, and pavements will have to be kept “free of vehicles and obstacles” with the new regulation.

At least one and a half metres of space needs to be reserved for people who are walking.

Perhaps most noticeably, the government announced traffic lights will change so pedestrians can cross the streets after a “short waiting time and without haste”. 

People on foot will also need to be given priority when they have to cross a street to get on and off public transport, also benefiting those who use the public transport system across Austria. 

What will be the changes regarding cyclists?

The main changes will be that cyclists will have more space in road traffic. When overtaking a cyclist, the minimum distance cars should take will increase to up to two metres depending on the location.

In the future, one-way traffic lanes with a speed limit of 30 km/h and a width of more than four metres will be open to cyclists in both directions – and signalled. 

Turning right at a red light will be allowed for cyclists “if it does not endanger road safety”, according to the government. For this, a new traffic sign will be introduced in Austria: the green arrow, which will show where the turn is possible.

In addition, cyclists will be allowed to ride side-by-side when one of them is under the age of 12 or at a speed of 30 km/h with another adult.

A woman rides her bicycle through Stadtpark (City park) in Vienna, Austria on October 16, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Cycling is booming in Austria

Despite being known for its mountains and Alps, Austria is also an extremely bike-friendly country, especially in the lower plains on the Danube. 

In Lower Austria, more than half of the tourists visiting the state are there on cycling holidays, as reported. 

Bike riding has boomed thanks to the Covid pandemic. Still even before 2020, around € 252 million were generated through cycle tourism in Lower Austria annually.

Last year, the Danube Cycle Path was the busiest bike route, with 1.1 million tourist bike rides between April 1st and September 30th, 2021. Other heavily frequented cycle paths are the EuroVelo 9 in the Weinviertel, the Kamp-Thaya-March route, the Traisental cycle path and the Triesting-Gölsental cycle path.

Environmental initiatives

Much of the changes are part of Austria’s larger climate change action plan. The federal government has already put in place its Klimaticket, with discounted country-wide public transport tickets to incentivise people to leave their cars at home.

The capital Vienna has also adopted the 15-minute city concept, aiming to make the most essential everyday routes possible within a 15-minute walk. 

The goal is that all Austria’s most populous city residents can feel like they live in a small village. They can walk 15 minutes and reach supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants, doctors, schools, and recreational areas.

Many of Austria’s main capitals also have several car-free zones, and Vienna recently introduced the short-term parking concept to (almost) all of its streets

Useful vocabulary

Cyclist – Radfahrer

Pedestrian – Fußgänger

Speeders – Raser

Measures – Maßnahmen

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

From deadly wildfires to catastrophic floods, Europe is seeing the impact of the climate crisis with episodes of extreme weather only likely to increase in the coming years as average temperatures rise.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:32 CEST
Europe endured record extreme weather in 2021, from the hottest day and the warmest summer to deadly wildfires and
flooding, the European Union’s climate monitoring service reported Friday.

While Earth’s surface was nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels last year, Europe saw an average increase of more than two degrees, a threshold beyond which dangerous extreme weather events become
more likely and intense, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

The warmest summer on record featured a heatwave along the Mediterranean rim lasting weeks and the hottest day ever registered in Europe, a blistering 48.8C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in Italy’s Sicily.

In Greece, high temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires described by the prime minister as the country’s “greatest ecological disaster in decades”.

Forests and homes across more than 8,000 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) were burned to the ground.

Front loaders work to move branches and uprooted trees near a bridge over the Ahr river in Insul, Ahrweiler district, western Germany, on July 28, 2021, weeks after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. – At least 180 people died when severe floods pummelled western Germany over two days in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents ahead of time. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

A slow-moving, low-pressure system over Germany, meanwhile, broke the record in mid-July for the most rain dumped in a single day.

The downpour was nourished by another unprecedented weather extreme, surface water temperatures over part of the Baltic Sea more than 5C above average.

Flooding in Germany and Belgium caused by the heavy rain — made far more likely by climate change, according to peer-reviewed studies — killed scores and caused billions of euros in damage.

As the climate continues to warm, flooding on this scale will become more frequent, the EU climate monitor has warned.

“2021 was a year of extremes including the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, flooding and wind droughts in western Europe,” C3S director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement.

“This shows that the understanding of weather and climate extremes is becoming increasingly relevant for key sectors of society.”     

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows damaged cars on a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

‘Running out of time’

The annual report, in its fifth edition, also detailed weather extremes in the Arctic, which has warmed 3C above the 19th-century benchmark — nearly three times the global average.

Carbon emissions from Arctic wildfires, mostly in eastern Siberia, topped 16 million tonnes of CO2, roughly equivalent to the total annual carbon pollution of Bolivia.

Greenland’s ice sheet — which along with the West Antarctic ice sheet has become the main driver of sea level rise — shed some 400 billion tonnes in mass in 2021.

The pace at which the world’s ice sheets are disintegrating has accelerated more than three-fold in the last 30 years.

“Scientific experts like the IPCC have warned us we are running out of time to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, referring to the UN’s science advisory panel.

“This report stresses the urgent necessity to act as climate-related extreme events are already occurring.”

