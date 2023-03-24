Everything that changes in Austria in April 2023

Advertisement

Phone and internet prices will rise

The A1 telecoms company is slated to bring in about 8.5 percent higher rates for both landline and mobile customers on April 1st. Mobile customers will see an increase of anywhere from €2.20 to €6 a month, while landline hikes will be anywhere from €2.30 to €4.50.

The company has about 2.4 million customers in Austria, or just over a quarter of the population.

Drei is also raising its rates but by a little less on average. Phone plans are slated to go up about €2.20 per month, while data plans will see about a €2 increase.

Rents are also about to become more expensive

Renters in Austria can expect a further rise in the cost of living this year as the benchmark rent rate is set to rise by 8.6 percent in April, and current rental laws expose fixed-term renters, according to the Chamber of Labour (AK).

The Chamber, representing workers and employees in Austria, issued a warning on Sunday about the expected increase set to be announced by the government in April.

Besides the expected benchmark increase based on inflation, the AK are particularly concerned for those on fixed-term lease contracts because they are usually more expensive than open-ended contracts, as landlords can hike up the rents after the term ends.

New bonus payments

Starting in April, a total of 650,000 Viennese households will benefit from the new Vienna Energy Bonus of up to €200. The amount will be automatically transferred to the accounts registered with the Stadt Wien.

The "Carinthia bonus" to cushion rising costs was increased to €600, but most of it has already been paid since the beginning of the year. In April, the remaining €100 will be sent to eligible persons.

Additionally, the federal government's housing aid of approximately €200 per eligible household could be paid from early April.

Salzburg elections are coming up

Every five years, the state of Salzburg elects a new state parliament. The next time Salzburg's electorate, around 390,000 people, will be called to the polls will be April 23rd, 2023.

All Austrian citizens with a primary residence in the province of Salzburg and who have reached the age of 16 on the day of elections are eligible to vote.

A total of eight parties will be on the ballot statewide in the 2023 state parliamentary elections in Salzburg.

Governor Wilfried Haslauer will run as the top candidate for the centre-right ÖVP. The centre-left SPÖ will send state party leader David Egger into the race.

The FPÖ nominated Marlene Svazek as the top candidate. As early as May 2022, the NEOS decided to run with its state spokeswoman Andrea Klambauer. The Greens elected Martina Berthold, currently deputy governor of the state, as their top candidate.

The KPÖ Plus party will also be running in all districts. The top candidate is KPÖ Plus leader Kay-Michael Dankl. The vaccination critic party MFG will also run with leading candidate Patrick Prömer. "We are Salzburg" (WS) is running with Gerhard Pöttler.

Tauerntunnel between Carinthia and Salzburg will be closed

The ÖBB Tauern Tunnel between Carinthia and Salzburg will be closed for around one month from April 12th. Therefore, both long-distance traffic and the car transporting trains will be affected.

According to ÖBB, the reason for the closure of the Tauern Tunnel is "urgent maintenance work that cannot be postponed. The closure will occur from April 12th to May 17th, 2023. Both long-distance passenger and freight traffic will be diverted over a wide area, and the Tauernbahn car transport will also not operate during this period.

Between Bad Gastein and Mallnitz-Obervellach, there will be a rail replacement service with buses. Between Schwarzach-St.Veit and Dorfgastein/Bad Hofgastein/Bad Gastein, rail replacement buses will run in both directions with corresponding intermediate stops along the route. On the south ramp, Mallnitz-Obervellach will continue to be served.

In addition, there will be timetable changes during this period: Long-distance trains from Klagenfurt in the direction of Salzburg have a departure time of up to 30 minutes earlier. In the opposite direction, a delayed arrival time of at least 30 minutes should be expected.

Parties, holidays and events



Snowbombing (April 10th – 15th), Tyrol



Snowbombing is an annual winter sports and music festival held in the resort town of Mayerhofen in Tyrol. It’s organised by British live event company Broadwick Live and attracts thousands of people from the UK every year.



Confirmed acts in 2023 include Jamie XX and Groove Armada, and festival passes start at £469 (including accommodation). Full event details can be found here.



Schönbrunn Easter Market (April 25th – 11th May), Vienna



Easter markets are held across Austria annually, and one of the most charming takes place at Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace.



Stalls at this family-friendly market sell arts, crafts and regional food, and photos can be taken with giant Easter eggs.



Crossing Europe (April 26th – May 1st), Upper Austria



Crossing Europe is a festival dedicated to independent films from across the continent. It takes place in Linz, the capital of Upper Austria and a UNESCO City of Media Arts.

Festival passes are on sale from mid-April. More details can be found on the website.

April 10th, Easter Monday (Ostermontag)

The holiday always falls on a Monday, and it is an official bank holiday, so be prepared because shops and supermarkets will be closed (and they are also closed on Sunday as always, so plan ahead).

