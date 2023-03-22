Reader question: Do I need an international permit to drive in Austria?

Advertisement

Even though Austria has excellent public transport and train connections throughout, it is also an excellent country for a road trip. In fact, some of its Alpine highways offer stunning views for motorists, and driving to smaller towns is sometimes much easier than taking a train.

But if you are driving in Austria, as a tourist or a resident, you will need proper documentation. The exact documents needed will depend on where your driver's licence was issued.

Driving with an EU/EEA licence

The most simple case is if you hold an EU/EEA driver's licence. With one, you are allowed to drive in Austria without needing any further documentation. Even if you permanently reside in Austria, you won't need to get a local licence (though you can easily swap if you want).

Driving with a third-country licence

Here is where things get a bit tricky. If you are driving with a licence issued outside of the EU/EEA, you will likely need to also carry an international driver's licence or an official translation to German obtained with one of the Austrian automobile clubs ÖAMTC or ARBÖ.

If your national driving licence is in German or divided into classes A to E, you may make use of your foreign driving licence within Austria without the need for a translation. A UK driving licence is not in German but is divided into A to E categories and may be used in Austria without the need for an international driving permit. However, a US licence has different categories and may not be used.

If your licence is neither in German nor divided into classes A to E it is only valid in combination with an International Driving Permit (IDP) from your home country or a translation which explains the extent of your licence.



It's worth noting that both an IDP and a translation are not valid on their own, so you need to carry your driver's licence with you as well.

If you become a resident of Austria, your non-EEA driving licence is valid for six months from the date on which you become a resident if you are 18 or over. After that, you may not make use o your licence anymore - regardless of if you have an international permit or not.

Some driving licences are not recognised in Austria and cannot be used for driving within Austria - you also won't be able to hire a car with such a licence. These are licences from Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burundi, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Indonesia, Kosovo, Libya, Nepal, Nicaragua, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Tonga, and Yemen, according to ÖAMTC.

Is it really necessary to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP)?



There is some information out there that suggests that travellers do not need to obtain an IDP at all when travelling to Austria with some people claiming to have driven on Austrian roads numerous times without being asked to show one.

Although it appears that most visitors to Austria are unlikely to be asked for an IDP, some regular visitors have reported that checks have become more frequent in recent years. It is important to note that not having the necessary documentation when it is required could end up being expensive - and troublesome.

When picking up your rental car, the company may request that you show both your foreign driver's license and IDP, although this is dependent on the company. However, it is more critical to have an IDP when you are stopped by the police or involved in a car accident, even if you did nothing wrong.

Random roadside checks are frequent, and not having the necessary permit when asked will result in fines.

We recommend that you adhere to the rules and get your IDP if your license was issued in the US or another country that requires an IDP under Austrian regulations.

Even if you never have to present it, having an IDP will give you peace of mind and make your trip to Austria more enjoyable.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more details about how Austria's road rules may apply in your circumstances, consult the Austrian embassy in your country or read more about the rules on driving in Austria on the ÖAMTC website.

Do you have a question about living in or travelling to Austria that you’d like to see answered on The Local? You can send us an email: [email protected]