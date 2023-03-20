Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrians are in 11th place in "happiness" ranking

Global happiness levels have remained constant despite crises. Finland remains the country with the happiest population, according to the World Happiness Report published today.

The EU country took the top spot in the ranking for the sixth time. As in the previous year, Austria came eleventh.

Finland, the northernmost EU country, is followed at some distance in the annual ranking by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands before Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand complete the top ten.

While Austria remained stable in eleventh place, Israel made a year-on-year jump from ninth to fourth. The most unfortunate among the 137 states surveyed are Afghanistan and Lebanon.

The researchers involved, who publish the report based on surveys conducted by the Gallup Institute, calculate the ranking in each case based on data from the past three years.

They identified six critical factors for happiness: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

Number of winegrowers increasing in Upper Austria

Climate change also offers some opportunities, broadcaster ORF reported. For example, good wine now grows in Upper Austria because of the changed climate, and more and more farmers are getting a taste for it and are cultivating different grape varieties. According to winegrowers, the potential is enormous.

Grüner Veltliner, Chardonnay, Riesling, Zweigelt and Blauer Burgunder - these grape varieties also grow in Upper Austria. The vines of the winegrowers thrive mainly along the Danube, in the central region and the Innviertel. On the other hand, the Salzkammergut and the upper Mühlviertel are peripheral areas in viticulture, says Upper Austria's winegrowing president Leonhard Gmeiner.

According to him, there are currently around 50 wineries in Upper Austria., but more are being added. Gmeiner speaks of annual growth of 20 to 30 percent. He said that the climate along the Upper Austrian Danube is similar to that in the Wachau in Lower Austria.

February inflation stood at 10.9 percent

In February 2023, Austria’s inflation rate stood at 10.9 percent, a slight decrease from January, when it was 11.2 percent, according to recent Statistik Austria data.

It’s still higher than the average in the EU (9.9 percent) and much higher than the euro inflation, which was 8.5 percent in February, according to Eurostat.

“The slight decline in inflation from 11.2 percent in January to 10.9 percent in February 2023 is mainly attributable to less pronounced price pressure on household energy and fuels,” said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Lufthansa reduces Munich flights from Graz

Due to preventive cost-cutting measures, Lufthansa will operate the Graz-Munich connection only once a day from summer instead of three times a day. As a result, the business location in Graz will lose important links to Bavaria.

Over the summer, Lufthansa has proactively withdrawn more than 34,000 flights in Munich and Frankfurt. Graz is also affected.

"There are several reasons. One is that at major airports, there are sometimes staff shortages - both at the airlines such as Lufthansa and at the airports themselves, at the handling and security companies," said Graz Airport Managing Director Wolfgang Grimus. In addition, a new air traffic control system in Munich means fewer takeoffs and landings are possible in the summer.

City of Vienna seeks 21,000 new employees

Austria’s capital Vienna is looking to fill 21,000 positions by 2030, as many workers from older generations retire, and the government will start a major advertising campaign to attract new talent, mayor Michael Ludwig and personnel city councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (both SPÖ) said on Friday.



According to Ludwig, there are “various” possible fields of work. For example, employees are sought in the government’s social, technical and digital areas.



Currently, the City of Vienna employs around 67,000 people – not all of them need to be Austrian citizens. However, due to the high demand, the capital will organise its own “job fair” for the first time.

