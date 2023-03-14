How freelancers in Austria can get a €100 health bonus in 2023

Advertisement

Austria's compulsory insurance company SVS, which mainly insures self-employed and freelance people, has a new campaign called "precaution together" (Gemeinsam vorsorgen) to promote health checks among its members.

Freelancers can get a €100 tax-free bonus if they do a preventive check-up. Here's what you need to know.

Advertisement

What is the SVS?

Everyone in Austria must have public health insurance - with few exceptions. Enrolment is usually automatic and linked to employment, so most workers are insured by the company ÖGK through their employer.

However, many will be insured with other companies (such as SVS for self-employed and freelancers and BVAEB for public servants). Insurance is also guaranteed to co-insured persons, such as spouses and dependents, pensioners, students, disabled people, and those receiving unemployment benefits.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

So, if you are a tradesperson, self-employed, freelancer or farmer, you (and dependent relatives) are insured with SVS.

What is the new campaign?

The Austrian health system consistently focuses on prevention, and its health insurance companies often have campaigns to promote healthier living. Now, SVS wants to raise awareness of preventive care.

"Preventive checkups are among the most important and effective measures for the early detection of diseases and are an essential investment in health."

The idea is to incentivise people to take advantage of the free yearly checkup they are entitled to. Those who participate in the screening will get a €100 health bonus.

This one-time bonus is also available for your co-insured dependents for participating in the preventive medical check-up and for children and adolescents aged 6-18 for participating in the SVS Health Check Junior.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

Advertisement

Who will get the money?

The health bonus is sent automatically for all those who are insured and:

have not yet reached the age of 40 on January 1st 2023 and complete a check-up between January 1st 2021 to December 31st 2023

have already reached the age of 40 on January 1st 2023, and undergo a preventive exam between January 1st 2022 and December 31st 2023 and,

children from six to 18 years of age who complete an adolescent examination or a Junior Health Check from January 1st 2021, to December 31st

The benefit works retroactively, as shown above, so if you went to an exam last year, for example, you would still get the payment. Additionally, the benefit can be claimed a maximum of once per insured person for themselves and once for each dependent relative.

READ ALSO: ‘Kur’: The alternative treatments you can get from a doctor in Austria

How do I get the money?

From 2023, the payment will be made automatically based on the service billed or submitted for reimbursement. The money will be sent to your bank account on file with SVS - if there is none, the company will ask you to provide further details.

For all those who have already completed the preventive medical check-up in 2021/2022, the €100 bonus will be paid in the 1st quarter of 2023; for all others in 2023 after completion of the preventive medical check-up and settlement of the benefit by the SVS.

The benefit is tax-free. You can read more about it HERE.