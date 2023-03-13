Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Minister Rauch rejects cuts in social benefits for immigrants

Over the weekend, Integration Minister Susanne Raab said she agreed with a proposal by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (both from the centre-right ÖVP ruling party) for a new regulation of social benefits for migrants. The minister said that social benefits should only be paid in full when the stay in Austria is five years.

"A reform of the welfare system with a waiting period before receiving benefits would significantly reduce immigration into the welfare system and at the same time result in faster entry into the labour market," Raab said.

The junior coalition partners Greens, have reacted negatively to the proposal. "Restricting the receipt of social benefits for immigrants in the first five years will not lead to the recruitment of 10,000 care workers from abroad for Austria, as Chancellor Karl Nehammer formulated as a goal in his speech", Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch told the newspaper Der Standard.

Austrian companies are now desperately seeking workers in many sectors. "Attractive framework conditions are therefore needed so that people want to come to Austria and work here", he added.

Austria's high taxes and compulsory contributions help pay for its outstanding public services and healthcare - but that doesn't mean you can't use legal deductions and claims to get some money back come tax season.

Measles outbreak in Austria

Austrian authorities are calling for people to get vaccinated as more measles cases are confirmed in the country. In recent weeks, 61 cases have been reported, most of them in Styria - though Vienna has had its first confirmed infections, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

New rules agreed upon for e-scooters

From May, there will be new rules for e-scooters in Vienna which will affect users and suppliers, according to broadcaster ORF.

The main difference is that, from May, parking the scooters on sidewalks will be prohibited, so suppliers will have to arrange more dedicated parking areas. By the end of the year, the parking areas will have to increase from a few dozen to 200, with 100 more to be built in 2024.

If no parking areas are nearby, the scooters must be parked like motorcycles or cars in a parking lane on the street.

Season begins for Blumengärten Hirschstetten

From March 14, the Hirschstetten flower gardens start the new season. On the grounds in Vienna-Donaustadt, 78,000 spring flowers can be marvelled at, and there are also several theme gardens and a zoological garden.

The 60,000-square-meter garden complex of Blumengärten Hirschstetten in Vienna combines botanical and modern theme gardens with species-appropriate animal husbandry.

About 40,000 tulip bulbs were laid out in the fall of 2022. They are already beginning to peek out of the ground and show some green. Another 38,000 pansies will be planted in the garden over the next few days. The nearly 400-square-meter flower bed by the pavilion will be particularly impressive in the coming weeks.

'True artistry': Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

It takes as long to train to be a puppeteer at the world-famous Salzburg Marionette Theatre as it does to become a doctor. Here is the story of the Unesco World Heritage theatre.

