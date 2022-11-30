For members
HEALTH
Reader question: How to get a flu vaccination in Austria?
Austrian doctors and virologists have warned of a particularly strong flu wave this winter and recommend that people get vaccinated. Here's how to get the shot in each province.
Published: 30 November 2022 11:07 CET
The flu vaccination campaign focuses on people older than 65, but the vaccine is recommended to all. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s controversial project to recruit nursing staff from Vietnam?
Staff shortages are a problem in many sectors, but the Health area in Austria is particularly affected, with thousands of workers needed in the coming years. One province has an unusual solution for the issue.
Published: 22 November 2022 14:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments